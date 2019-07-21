×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 3, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants - Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction

Shreyas
ANALYST
Preview
12   //    21 Jul 2019, 01:12 IST

Can Pawan Sehrawat do the trick for the Bulls or will the Fortune Giants reign supreme?
Can Pawan Sehrawat do the trick for the Bulls or will the Fortune Giants reign supreme?

In a rematch of last season's finals, the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will take on the runners-up of last season, the Gujarat Fortune Giants at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday, 21st July in match 3 of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

The Bengaluru Bulls are coming off a win against the Patna Pirates by virtue of their timely super tackles while but with some weaknesses in their raiding unit exposed, Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar will need to put up a strong show against Gujarat.

The Fortune Giants opted to bank heavily on their defense again, retaining their core and keeping their faith on young Sachin Tanwar to lead the raiding unit for PKL 7.

Bengaluru Bulls

Can the Bulls get another win under their belts?
Can the Bulls get another win under their belts?

Key Players: Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar and Ashish Sangwan

The Bulls held their nerves to edge the Patna Pirates 34-32 in a close encounter as an Amit Sheoran 'High 5' and four tackle points each from Ashish Sangwan and Mahender Singh in Super Tackle situations helped the Bulls claw back from a deficit.

Young Pawan Sehrawat came alive in the second half with a crucial two-point raid and finished off with nine points while skipper Rohit Kumar left a lot to be desired, managing only four raid points and was tackled on many occasions.

The Bulls need to be at their best against Gujarat who are a very competitive side and this will make for a riveting encounter.

Gujarat Fortune Giants

Can the defensive unit of Gujarat tame the Bulls' raiders?
Can the defensive unit of Gujarat tame the Bulls' raiders?
Advertisement

Key Players: Sachin Tanwar, Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal

The Gujarat Fortune Giants have a dynamic and young defensive unit led by the impressive cover combo formed by skipper Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal who were both in great form last season. They will be key against Rohit Kumar, who has been trapped by the cover defenders on a lot of occasions.

Ruturaj Koravi is expected to play in the right corner while either Vinod Kumar or Sonu Gehlawat can take the left corner position. Sachin Tanwar and Rohit Gulia are expected to lead the raiding unit of the Fortune Giants while the likes of More GB and Abolfazl Maghsoudlou will provide decent support from the bench. Vinod Kumar is a good utility player as well.

Predicted 7

Bengaluru Bulls- Rohit Kumar(C), Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Vijay Kumar and Vinod Kumar.

Gujarat Fortune Giants- Sunil Kumar(C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi, Sonu Gahlawat and Vinod Kumar.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Pawan Sehrawat, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Sumit Singh, Amit Sheoran, Ruturaj Koravi, Ashish Sangwan and Rohit Gulia

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat Vice- Captain: Sachin Tanwar.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Rohit Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, Sumit Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mahender Singh, Vinod Kumar and Ruturaj Koravi

Captain: Rohit Kumar Vice- Captain: Parvesh Bhainswal.



Tags:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Bengaluru Bulls Gujarat Fortune Giants Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Rohit Kumar Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 Schedule Pro Kabaddi 2019 Teams
Advertisement
Pro Kabaddi League 2018/19, Final: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortune Giants | Match Preview, Predicted Lineups, When & Where To Watch
RELATED STORY
Gujarat Fortune Giants to open campaign against the Bengaluru Bulls in Season 7 of Pro Kabaddi League in Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Predicting the starting 7 for the Bengaluru Bulls
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 63: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups
RELATED STORY
Gujarat Fortunegiants: PKL 2019 - Complete time-table with venue details and match timings
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 Reasons why the Bengaluru Bulls could win the title
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Preview: Can Bengaluru Bulls retain their title in Season 7? 
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls v Patna Pirates | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 2, Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates predicting starting 7s
RELATED STORY
Bengaluru Bulls: PKL 2019 - Complete time-table with venue details and match timings
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us