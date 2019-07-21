Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 3, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants - Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Preview

Can Pawan Sehrawat do the trick for the Bulls or will the Fortune Giants reign supreme?

In a rematch of last season's finals, the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will take on the runners-up of last season, the Gujarat Fortune Giants at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday, 21st July in match 3 of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

The Bengaluru Bulls are coming off a win against the Patna Pirates by virtue of their timely super tackles while but with some weaknesses in their raiding unit exposed, Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar will need to put up a strong show against Gujarat.

The Fortune Giants opted to bank heavily on their defense again, retaining their core and keeping their faith on young Sachin Tanwar to lead the raiding unit for PKL 7.

Bengaluru Bulls

Can the Bulls get another win under their belts?

Key Players: Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar and Ashish Sangwan

The Bulls held their nerves to edge the Patna Pirates 34-32 in a close encounter as an Amit Sheoran 'High 5' and four tackle points each from Ashish Sangwan and Mahender Singh in Super Tackle situations helped the Bulls claw back from a deficit.

Young Pawan Sehrawat came alive in the second half with a crucial two-point raid and finished off with nine points while skipper Rohit Kumar left a lot to be desired, managing only four raid points and was tackled on many occasions.

The Bulls need to be at their best against Gujarat who are a very competitive side and this will make for a riveting encounter.

Gujarat Fortune Giants

Can the defensive unit of Gujarat tame the Bulls' raiders?

Key Players: Sachin Tanwar, Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal

The Gujarat Fortune Giants have a dynamic and young defensive unit led by the impressive cover combo formed by skipper Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal who were both in great form last season. They will be key against Rohit Kumar, who has been trapped by the cover defenders on a lot of occasions.

Ruturaj Koravi is expected to play in the right corner while either Vinod Kumar or Sonu Gehlawat can take the left corner position. Sachin Tanwar and Rohit Gulia are expected to lead the raiding unit of the Fortune Giants while the likes of More GB and Abolfazl Maghsoudlou will provide decent support from the bench. Vinod Kumar is a good utility player as well.

Predicted 7

Bengaluru Bulls- Rohit Kumar(C), Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Vijay Kumar and Vinod Kumar.

Gujarat Fortune Giants- Sunil Kumar(C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi, Sonu Gahlawat and Vinod Kumar.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Pawan Sehrawat, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Sumit Singh, Amit Sheoran, Ruturaj Koravi, Ashish Sangwan and Rohit Gulia

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat Vice- Captain: Sachin Tanwar.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Rohit Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, Sumit Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mahender Singh, Vinod Kumar and Ruturaj Koravi

Captain: Rohit Kumar Vice- Captain: Parvesh Bhainswal.