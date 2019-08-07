Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers - Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 30

Can Pardeep Narwal recreate the magic of Season 5 against the Steelers?

The home side Patna Pirates will take on the Haryana Steelers as they extend their quest for their maiden home win in the second match of a double-header on Wednesday, 7th August at 8:30 PM IST at the Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna as part of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Both the Steelers and the Pirates come off successive losses and need this win in order to get their campaigns back on track.

The Pirates lost 35-24 to the Jaipur Pink Panthers before getting mauled 41-20 by the Puneri Paltan on Sunday and they need to get their defense back to form and find some support for Pardeep on the raiding front.

Haryana, who were bolstered by the return of star raider Vikash Khandola failed to come alive in the second half thereby losing all the momentum and let the Tamil Thalaivas come back into the game.

In this crucial encounter, they will need to be at their best and pose a stiff challenge for the hosts.

Patna Pirates

Pardeep didn't get support from the other raiders.

Key Players: Pardeep Narwal, Jaideep and Hadi Oshtorak

Patna’s top point scorer against Pune was Pardeep and he could manage only 6 raid points and got tackled 8 times in the process and this highlights Pardeep’s lack of support as he had to go in for most of the Do-or-Die raids because of the lack of options.

Mohammad Maghsoudlou and Jang Kun Lee have to do better while Monu, the super sub can take Lee’s place in the side owing to his brilliant play in the last few games in both raiding and defensive departments.

Defensively, the Patna Pirates have depended heavily on the performance of Jaideep and Hadi Oshtorak in the left and right corner respectively and the duo haven’t had the best of the nights in the last couple of games. They need to deliver along with Vikas Jaglan in the left cover while Neeraj Kumar in the right cover will have a major supporting role.

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Khandola looked good in his comeback match

Key Players: Vikash Khandola, Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Naveen

Vikash Khandola’s return bodes well for the Steelers and this takes the pressure off young Naveen and Vinay and the trio did look good from the raiding side of things.

In the defense, Dharmaraj Cheralathan looks well settled in the left corner while Sunil looks strong in the right. However it’s the cover defenders who need to be at their best against Pardeep as they need to provide good support for the corners and while Vikas Kale has been good, Parveen in the left cover hasn’t done so well.

Predicted starting 7s

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Monu, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak and Vikas Jaglan.

Haryana Steelers: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C), Sunil, Vinay, Naveen, Selvamani K, Vikas Kale and Parveen.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Pardeep Narwal, Naveen, Vinay, Sunil, Monu, Hadi Oshtorak and Jaideep.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal Vice- Captain: Jaideep.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Pardeep Narwal, Vikas Khandola, Vinay, Sunil, Monu, Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Neeraj Kumar.

Captain: Vikas Khandola Vice- Captain: Pardeep Narwal.