Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 37: Gujarat Fortune Giants v Telugu Titans | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today's match?

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 37: Gujarat Fortune Giants v Telugu Titans

Sachin Tanwar will look to get back to form for the Gujarat Fortune Giants.

Gujarat Fortune Giants will look for a win in their home leg at EKA Stadium by TransStadia against Telugu Titans who have not won a single match in VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Showing his class as a complete all-rounder, Rohit Gulia has led the offence for Gujarat Fortune Giants with 37 raid points in six games. His 9-point efforts went into vain last night against Tamil Thalaivas with him without any support in the raiding department.

The management will expect Sachin Tanwar to fire all guns in a must-win encounter for Gujarat Fortune Giants against the rock-solid corner defence of Telugu Titans.

As for Telugu Titans, Siddharth Desai's Super 10 against Bengaluru Bulls in his recent match will boost the team's confidence in the raiding department ahead of tonight's encounter. Armaan and Suraj Desai could play the roles of supportive raiders.

On a defensive basis, Gujarat Fortune Giants will seek all-round performances from both corners and covers which has not been up to the mark this season.

Vishal Bhardwaj has 17 tackle points to his name in six matches. The defence for Telugu Titans will have to perform well against the versatile raiders of Gujarat Fortune Giants.

Predicted Starting 7s:

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar (C), Sachin Tanwar, More GB, Rohit Gulia, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sumit, and Ankit

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (C), Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Armaan, Vishal Bhardwaj, C Arun, and Farhad Milagardhan

Match Prediction:

Gujarat Fortune Giants are currently at 7th spot with three wins and three losses in the points table. On the other hand, Telugu Titans are the wooden spoon holders in the points table at the 12th spot with zero wins and one tie.

With the current form Telugu Titans have, it will be a burdensome task for Siddharth Desai and others to score raid points against Gujarat's wall of defence.

Gujarat Fortune Giants could be expected to win this encounter.

Where and when to watch:

Date: Sunday, 11th August 2019

Start time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Eka Arena by TranStadia, Ahmedabad.

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda