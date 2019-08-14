Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 41: Gujarat Fortune Giants v Bengal Warriors | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today's match?

The defence of Gujarat Fortune Giants will be keen to lead the team to their maiden victory at home.

Gujarat Fortune Giants will look to register their first win on Day 4 of their home leg at EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad in VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 against the consistent Bengal Warriors.

Rohit Gulia has been consistent in the offence for Gujarat till now with 42 raid points in seven matches. Sachin Tanwar will be expected to perform well as he scored just four raid points against Telugu Titans recently.

Bengal Warriors will be confident heading into the contest with Maninder Singh leading the team upfront with 50 raid points to his name. K Prapanjan and Mohammad Nabibakhsh have aided the team as supportive raiders with 33 and 32 raid points respectively.

As for Gujarat's defence, Parvesh Bhainswal, and Sunil Kumar have shown individual brilliance but haven't been at their level best yet. They will have to fire along with young Sumit and Ankit to stop the most consistent offensive line-up of this season.

Baldev Singh as the right corner for Bengal Warriors has been stellar with 23 tackle points in five matches. Jeeva Kumar and Rinku Narwal have aided the defence with significant contributions. Viraj Langde will have to put up a good performance to book his permanent spot in the team.

Predicted Starting 7s:

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar (C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sumit, Ankit, Rohit Gulia, Sachin Tanwar, and GB More

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), K Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, and Viraj Vishnu Landge

Match Prediction:

Gujarat Fortune Giants stand at sixth position with three victories. Bengal Warriors are at ease with the 3rd spot in the points table having the best score difference of (+50).

It will be a battle between Bengal's offensive trio taking on Gujarat's solid cover duo of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal.

Bengal Warriors could be expected to win this match.

Where and when to watch, live streaming details:

Date: Wednesday, 14th August 2019

Start time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Eka Arena by TranStadia, Ahmedabad.

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda

