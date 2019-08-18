Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 47: Siddharth Desai credits 'intense practice' and 'coaching inputs' after 18-raid-point performance against Haryana

Siddharth Desai was brilliant for Telugu Titans with 18 raid points in the win over Haryana

Telugu Titans secured their 2nd win of Pro Kabaddi Season 7 with a comfortable 40-29 win over Haryana Steelers in the first match on Sunday.

The win was largely due to their raiders performing very well, led by their star man Siddharth Desai who scored 18 raid points today. The 18 raid points scored by him is the 2nd best performance of his Pro Kabaddi career.

Speaking after the game a joyous Siddharth credited the improvement in his game to practice.

"We have had some time from the last match and we have done well to practice with our raiding unit", said Siddharth.

"Our raiding combination worked well today and our defence made timely catches, that was the reason for our win", added the powerful raider.

His elder brother Suraj Desai chipped in with 6 raid points and Telugu Titans as a whole had just 4 unsuccessful raids in the match today.

Titans coach Gholamreza Mazandarani after the game felt he now has the best combination set for the team.

"Yes, now the team combination is settled. We had our home leg first so it was difficult to be ready at your best that time. Other teams had a chance to see us and plan for us first. But now all our players are fit and are practising well, not just first team, but also substitute players", added the Iranian.

He also mentioned that Siddharth had been nursing an injury and that's why it's taken him time to hit form.

"Siddharth had surgery during our camp and that's why it affected his speed and power a bit. But now he's slowly coming back to his best and that is good for the team", said Gholamreza.

He also wants to take it one step at a time and is not getting carried away with today's big win.

He said: "We have lost 5 matches earlier and this is just one win and 2nd win of the season. So we need to take it slowly. Just with 1 win, we cannot say we are on the comeback trail. But this is a good start", he said, to conclude the post-match press conference.