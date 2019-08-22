Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 53: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Ameya Thakur

Can Pardeep Narwal secure the sinking ship of the Pirates?

A big test awaits the Patna Pirates when they take on the warriors from Bengal in Match No. 53 of Pro Kabaddin 2019.

Bengal Warriors have enjoyed a steady start to this season. In almost every game, they have had at least one player who has stepped up to take the onus on himself. The duo of K Prapanjan and Maninder Singh has been absolutely lethal. Together they have scored 4 Super 10s which include some insane raids that have turned the tide in their team’s favour.

In addition to it, they have also received decent support from Iran’s special package - Esmaeil Nabibakhsh. Sukesh Hegde, who was a part of the team in the last game, also contributed well.

Jeeva Kumar’s powerful dashes along with Rinku Narwal’s well-timed ankle holds have successfully tamed their opponent raiders this season.

Three-time champions Patna Pirates have had an underwhelming season so far. It is a very rare sight to see them at the bottom of the table. If you try to dig a little deeper into Patna’s woes, you will soon find out that their failure to revive Pardeep Narwal has been the biggest reason for their downfall.

Their other raider Jang Kun Lee, who was a familiar face in the Bengal team in the previous seasons, will today face a few of his former teammates. Lee is a left raider and tends to stay in a smaller area for a longer time. This provides the right corner defender with an additional time frame to attack Lee and that has been this raider’s story so far.

All-rounders Monu and Mohammad Esmaeil have been in and out of the team and that is a big worry. Patna must find a way to bring out the best from these players. Patna’s defense has been above average. Neeraj Kumar and Jaideep have scored some crucial tackle points for them. They will have a big role to play against Bengal’s raiders.

Predicted Starting 7s

Bengal Warriors: K Prapanjan, Maninder Singh (C), Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Sukesh Hegde, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Mohammad Esmaeil, Jang Kun Lee, Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan, Hadi Oshtorak, Jaideep

Match Prediction

The match-winner in Pardeep Narwal will see to it that his team always stays in the contest. But he must be lent a helping hand that allows him to play more freely.

On the other hand, Bengal’s success attributes to their free-flowing raiders who have performed consistently so far.

Bengal Warriors could beat an under-pressure Patna Pirates in Chennai tonight.

Where and when to watch

Date: Thursday, 22nd August 2019

Start time: 7:30pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda

