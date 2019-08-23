Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 54: Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Patna Pirates | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Will Gujarat put an end to their 6-match losing streak?

Gujarat Fortune Giants will face Patna Pirates in the 54th match of Pro Kabaddi 2019. Both these teams find themselves in the lower half of the table, and hence we could expect a fierce battle for the 5 points on offer.

Gujarat had a disastrous home leg which saw them lose all the matches played. One of their key raiders, Sachin Tanwar finds himself in the middle of a poor patch. Multi-point raids are what made him a big player, but Sachin has failed to score a single Super 10 this season. GB More has played more of a supporting role and his raids have rarely fetched more than a total of 5 points.

Amongst all the lows, the form of Rohit Gulia is what Gujarat would be eager to preserve. The all-rounder has soaked pressure well and must carry on to give Gujarat a good chance.

The duo of Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar has been decent but their team will expect a bit more from them. They have a combined 5 High 5s and will be Gujarat’s strongest pillars in the season ahead.

But there is one team that has suffered even more plight than Gujarat. And that team is Patna Pirates. The Pirates are languishing at the bottom of the table and nothing seems to be going their way.

The fact that Patna lost their last match by 9 points, in spite of Pardeep scoring 12 points, tells you what is wrong. The absence of a second raider is hurting them badly.

Their all-rounders Monu and Mohammad Esmaeil have scored in bits and pieces. The defense has had a moderate outing. Jaideep and Hadi haven’t delivered according to their standards. They need an outstanding performance to pull themselves out from this pit.

Predicted Starting 7s

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sachin Tanwar, GB More, Rohit Gulia, Sonu, Sunil Kumar (C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sumit

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Mohammad Esmaeil, Monu, Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan, Hadi Oshtorak, Jaideep

Match Prediction

Gujarat’s defense must devise a good strategy in order to stop Pardeep Narwal. Their raiders might take the advantage of Patna’s defensive troubles this season.

Patna will bank on Pardeep’s excellence but that might not suffice their needs. They may bring in a new raider in the absence of Jang Kun Lee to support Pardeep and help him play freely.

Gujarat Fortune Giants could be expected to put an end to their losing streak by beating Patna Pirates.

Where and when to watch

Date: Friday, 23rd August 2019

Start time: 7:30pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Pro Kabaddi Points Table, results, Pro Kabaddi Schedule, and Kabaddi fantasy tips.