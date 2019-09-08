Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 81: Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Ameya Thakur FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 34 // 08 Sep 2019, 18:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Bengal Warriors continue with their impressive show?

Bengal Warriors will host Puneri Paltan in the 81st match of Pro Kabaddi Season 7 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata today.

An interesting fact about this match is that both these teams were involved in a tied match in their respective previous encounters. While Bengal drew with Gujarat (25-25), Pune ended up at 33-33 against U Mumba.

Bengal’s Maninder Singh showed his worth as he brought home 9 valuable points in a close encounter. Maninder got the better of Gujarat’s much acclaimed duo of Sunil and Parvesh Bhainswal in the final raid to secure a draw for his team.

His counterparts K Prapanjan and Esmaeil Nabibakhsh looked sloppy in the previous match, but they have been in good touch throughout the season and should bounce back soon. Bengal also have the advantage of having Sukesh Hegde on the bench. His ability to bring home points in the Do-or-Die raids has benefited this team in tough situations.

Left corner Rinku Narwal and his partner Baldev Singh have been scoring crucial points in the last few games and that strengthens Bengal’s stability. Jeeva Kumar hasn’t fired as such but his experience matters largely to this team.

Bengal Warriors form guide (Last 5 games): D L W L W

Puneri Paltan have conceded the maximum number of all-outs this season (18). Also, their raiders haven’t been able to balance out the above mentioned stat as Pune are second only to Telugu Titans in the number of all-outs inflicted.

That sums up Pune’s season so far. The big names in this team haven’t been able to fulfil their promise. Although Nitin Tomar and Surjeet Singh have shown signs of their original best, they haven’t been consistent with their performances.

It also looks like Pune have moved on with Girish Ernak as his poor show did not help this team one bit. Balasaheb Jadhav and Sagar Krishna have done well to fill the void left by Ernak’s exit and Pune will most likely continue with the same.

Advertisement

The rays of hope for this team are their lesser known raiders who have been pretty decent so far. Manjeet impressed yet again with a brilliant Super 10 in the last game. Pankaj Mohite has also made a significant impact this season. All they need is a little more support from their strike raider Nitin Tomar and that would make this attack pretty heavy.

Puneri Paltan Form Guide (Last 5 games): D L W L W

Predicted Starting 7s

Bengal Warriors: K Prapanjan, Maninder Singh (C), Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Mayur Shivtarkar, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh

Puneri Paltan: Pankaj Mohite, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar, Surjeet Singh (C), Amit Kumar, Sagar Krishna, Balasaheb Jadhav

Match Prediction

Both Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan have an identical form guide for the last 5 games. But Bengal are 4th whereas Pune are 10th in the points table. Bengal’s raiders have been more effective than Pune and their defense has also seen a rise in form.

As a result of better overall efficiency, Bengal are the favourites to beat Pune in Kolkata tonight.

Where and when to watch

Date: Sunday, 8th September 2019

Start time: 8:30pm IST

Venue: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda