Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 97: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers - Predicting each team's playing 7

Haryana Steelers have never lost to the Bengal Warriors in PKL history

After a magnificent performance in front of the home fans, Maninder Singh's Bengal Warriors will return to the court in Match No. 97 of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 where they will battle Haryana Steelers. The Haryana-based franchise has an unbeaten streak of 7 matches and it will try to ensure that the streak does not come to an end in Pune.

The two teams have met three times in PKL history with the Steelers emerging victorious on all three occasions. Thus, the Bengal Warriors will look to end that losing streak by handing Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Co. their first loss in eight matches.

A win for the Steelers will power them to the 2nd position on the points table whereas if Bengal Warriors win this contest, they will consolidate their grip over the 2nd spot.

On that note, let us have a look at the predicted starting 7 of the two teams in this contest -

Bengal Warriors

The defence of Bengal Warriors needs to improve its performance

Key Players - Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Sukesh Hegde

The raiding trio of Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde and Mohammad Nabibakhsh has played exceptionally well in this season.

The Bengal raiders will expect that the likes of Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal, Jeeva Kumar and Adarsh T come to the party as well and support them well.

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Kandola will be the one to watch out for

Key Players - Vikash Kandola, Vinay and Vikas Kale

Vikash Kandola has been phenomenal for the Haryana Steelers this season. Also, the team's secondary raider, Vinay scored a Super 10 in the previous match. The team management may bring Naveen in place of Prashanth Kumar Rai for this match.

The team's defensive unit will consist of Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Vikas Kale, Sunil and Ravi Kumar.

Predicted Playing 7

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal, Jeeva Kumar and Adarsh T.

Haryana Steelers: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C), Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Naveen, Vikas Kale, Sunil and Ravi Kumar.