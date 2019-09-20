Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 98: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates - Predicting each team's playing 7

Patna Pirates had defeated Telugu Titans earlier this season

The two star-studded units of the Pro Kabaddi League, Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates will lock horns with each other in Match No. 98 of the seventh season. Patna Pirates had defeated Telugu Titans in front of their home fans earlier this season, hence Abozar Mighani's men will look to avenge that loss.

Talking about the last matches of the two teams, Patna Pirates had crushed Puneri Paltan by 22 points thanks to Pardeep Narwal and Neeraj Kumar's heroics whereas the Telugu Titans had suffered an eight-point defeat at the hands of table-toppers Dabang Delhi K.C.

In the previous meeting between the two teams, Pardeep Narwal's 7 raid points and Jaideep's High 5 had helped Patna defeat the home team, Titans by 12 points.

If the three-time champions win this contest, they will climb to the 8th position on the standings. In case Telugu Titans win the match by a big margin, they can move up to the 9th position.

Here's how the two teams may line up for this clash -

Telugu Titans

Abozar Mighani needs to improve his performance

Key Players - Siddharth Desai, Rakesh Gowda and Farhad Milaghardan

Siddharth Desai will lead the raiding department of the Telugu Titans which will feature Rakesh Gowda and Ankit Beniwal as the secondary raiders.

In the defence, Vishal Bhardwaj and Abozar Mighani will play at the corner positions while C. Arun and Farhad Milaghardan will play at the covers.

Patna Pirates

Will the defensive unit of Patna Pirates come to the party?

Key Players - Pardeep Narwal, Hadi Oshtorak and Neeraj Kumar

The team's raiding unit will consist of captain Pardeep Narwal, South Korean raider Jang Kun Lee and all-rounder Monu.

The defensive unit of the side will have Hadi Oshtorak and Jaideep at the corner positions with Neeraj Kumar and Vikas Jaglan playing as the cover defenders.

Predicted Playing 7

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (C), Siddharth Desai, Vishal Bhardwaj, C. Arun, Rakesh Gowda, Farhad Milaghardan and Ankit Beniwal.

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Jang Kun Lee, Monu, Hadi Oshtorak, Jaideep, Neeraj Kumar and Vikas Jaglan.

