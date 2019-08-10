Pro Kabaddi 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Patna leg

Pardeep Narwal was in sublime form against U.P. Yoddha in Patna Pirates' final home match

The final night of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Patna leg saw the hosts, Patna Pirates register a big win against U.P. Yoddha as the Patna fans returned home happy. The Pardeep Narwal-led franchise crushed their rivals by 21 points, thanks to Pardeep and Neeraj Kumar's heroics.

Before this encounter, Bengal Warriors recorded their 2nd win over U Mumba in PKL history by keeping their nerve in the final moments. Bengal Warriors' splendid performances have helped them reach the 5th position on the points table.

The Patna leg of this year was quite eventful with the fans witnessing 4 close encounters. One of them ended in a tie, whereas the winners of the other 3 games were decided by the difference of 1 or 2 points.

Patna Pirates had a 25% win percentage at home, but given that they won big in their final clash, the home fans would expect that the 3-time winners would carry forward their momentum in the forthcoming matches.

Pawan Sehrawat had lit up the Patliputra Indoor Stadium with his unbelievable performance on night number 1. The Bengaluru Bulls raider took 29 raid points to help his team overcome the Bengal Warriors.

Rahul Chaudhari too showcased his class with a fine performance against Haryana Steelers. Among the defenders, Neeraj Kumar surprised everyone by emerging as the best defender of the home side. Girish Maruti Ernak scored 10 tackle points in 2 games to ensure that Puneri Paltan win both of their matches in Patna.

With the action now shifting to Ahmedabad, here's a look at the Updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' list after the Patna leg -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

Pawan Sehrawat is dominating the raiders' leader-board with 70 raid points to his name. Pardeep Narwal and Naveen Kumar are the other two raiders who have crossed the 50 raid points milestone this year. The captains of Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Maninder Singh and Deepak Niwas Hooda are at number 4 and number 5, respectively.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

U Mumba's Surinder Singh has taken the top spot with 24 points. Patna's Jaideep too has 24 points but he has played more matches than Surinder. Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Manjeet Chhillar and Baldev Singh are each separated by the difference of 1 point.