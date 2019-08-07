Pro Kabaddi 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 55 // 07 Aug 2019, 23:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pardeep Narwal's form has not translated into the Pirates' form at home this season

The fourth night of Pro Kabaddi 2019's Patna leg produced a nail-biting encounter between Tamil Thalaivas and U.P. Yoddha, followed by a lopsided match featuring hosts Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers.

In the first game of the day, Tamil Thalaivas and U.P. Yoddha traded points in the initial stages, until the Yoddhas gained momentum thanks to their terrific defensive show. Sumit was at his best while he got good support from the likes of Ashu Singh and Nitesh Kumar.

U.P. Yoddha had a three-point lead heading into the second half and it seemed like the Yoddhas would register their second win of the season. But, given how experienced the Tamil Thalaivas players are, one could not rule out a comeback. Soon, the score was tied courtesy of an all-out.

Neither of the teams could gain momentum after that as the game ended in a tie. U.P. Yoddha played out their second consecutive tied match of the season.

Next, the Dharamraj Cheralathan-led Haryana Steelers scored a flurry of points in the first half of the game against Patna Pirates. Pardeep Narwal fought like a lone warrior, but did not receive any support. Haryana inflicted two all outs in the first half only to assure themselves of a win.

Patna tried to reduce the deficit as much as they could but ultimately, they failed to pick up a single point from this match. The only good thing for the Patna Pirates was their skipper Pardeep Narwal's achievement of crossing the 900-raid point mark in PKL history.

Here's a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' list after the two matches of the day.

Updated 'Most Raid Points' Match

Pardeep Narwal's Super 10 helped him secure the third place on the 'Most Raid Points' list. However, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar continued to hold the top two spots on the leader board.

Advertisement

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' List

Tamil Thalaivas' Manjeet Chhillar scored 4 tackle points against U.P. Yoddha to reach the second position on the 'Most Tackle Points' list. Additionally, Jaideep also overtook U Mumba's Surinder Singh on the leaderboard.