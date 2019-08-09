Pro Kabaddi 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 25 // 09 Aug 2019, 17:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Siddharth Desai registered a Super 10 against Bengaluru Bulls

The penultimate day of the Patna leg of Pro Kabaddi 2019 saw two south Indian franchises lock horns with each other. The defending champions Bengaluru Bulls battled the perennial underachievers, Telugu Titans in front of a packed house at Patna.

Telugu Titans' defensive unit looked out of form as barring Vishal Bharadwaj, no one came to the party. The same can be said of Telugu Titans' raiding attack with no raider supporting their leader, Siddharth Desai.

Bengaluru Bulls took full advantage of this situation and a lot of their players brought their 'A' game to the table. Pawan Sehrawat scored 8 touch points, 5 bonus points and 4 tackle points in the match. He fell short by just 1 tackle point to notch up a High 5.

Bengaluru Bulls' captain Rohit Kumar supported Pawan to perfection by scoring 8 points in the game. The lead defender of the Bengaluru-based franchise Mahender Singh took 7 tackle points to halt the Telugu Titans raiders.

The team's other players, Vijay Kumar, Mohit Sehrawat and Amit Sheoran contributed 7 points to the team's total and took Bengaluru's score to 47.

Speaking about the individual player performances of Telugu Titans, star raider Siddharth Desai scored 10 touch points and 1 bonus point. He received support from ex-skipper Vishal Bharadwaj, who picked up 9 points in the defense. The remaining five players and two substitutes could notch up only 9 points.

Abozar Mighani's repeated failures have certainly come to hit the team hard and besides being an imperative defender of the side, he is also the skipper and will need to be at his best in the upcoming games.

Shifting our focus to the leaderboards now, here's a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' list after the game between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls.

Updated 'Most Raid Points' List

Advertisement

With a power-packed performance against Telugu Titans, Pawan Sehrawat has strengthened his grasp of the position at the top of the leaderboard. Sehrawat now has 70 raid points to his name from just five matches.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

While there are no changes in the top 4 positions of the defenders' leader-board, Mahender Singh made his entry into the top 5 owing to his High 5, a 7-tackle point in the previous match.