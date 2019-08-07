Pro Kabaddi 2019: Pardeep Narwal becomes first player to score 900 raid points in PKL history

Record-breaker' Pardeep Narwal wrote history tonight in his match against Haryana Steelers.

Pardeep Narwal etched him name in the history books during match 30 against the Haryana Steelers in VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 by becoming the first-ever player to score 900 raid points in the league. He claimed this feat in his 91st match at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

Pardeep started the game with 891 raid points and in the match against Haryana Steelers, he scored a brilliant Super 10 with 14 raid points, including three bonus points in 22 raids. The 22-year-old scored the 46th Super 10 of his career to achieve the glorious 900th raid point mark.

Surpassing Rahul Chaudhari (864), Ajay Thakur (752), and Deepak Niwas Hooda (751), Pardeep Narwal only took six seasons to add this new feather to his cap.

Patna Pirates lost the match to Haryana Steelers by 35-26 but despite losing all three of their games at home, Pardeep Narwal has 47 raid points at an average of 7.83 raid points in this edition. He currently stands third-highest in terms of raid points scored in season 7, behind Pawan Sehrawat (57) and Naveen Goyat (53).

Pardeep Narwal has gradually improved with every season and has the best numbers in a single edition of Pro Kabaddi (369 raid points, Season 5). The 'Record-breaker' also has the most raid points in a single match (34) and his outstanding 8-pointer rai, which no one has eclipsed yet, remains as the most points in a single raid.

On the back of his scintillating show in season 5, Pardeep led the Pirates to their third successive title and has been a vital part of the Pirates from season 3, finishing as their top raider for three seasons now.

With a newly-created record, Pardeep Narwal now sets his target to achieve 1,000 raid points, which will be a landmark in the league's history if he continues to shine well for the Patna Pirates this season.