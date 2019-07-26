×
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Patna Pirates record their first win of the season, beat Telugu Titans 34-22

26 Jul 2019, 22:28 IST

The Titans' raiders failed to overcome a strong challenge from the Pirates' defenders
Three-time champions Patna Pirates registered their first win of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 as they beat Telugu Titans 34-22. The defeat meant that the Titans ended their home leg on a disappointing note.

Jaideep was a rock for the Patna Pirates defence and kept ‘The Baahubali’ brothers Siddharth Desai and Suraj Desai quiet throughout the match. The match was billed as a clash between the two top raiders of the league and it was “Record-breaker” Pardeep Narwal who emerged on top in that battle as he scored 7 points.

Siddharth “Baahubali” Desai was sent to the bench six times by the Patna defence. The match showed that Patna Pirates aren’t totally reliant on Pardeep “Record-breaker” Narwal as the likes of Jang Kun Lee, Hadi Oshtorak and Mohammed Maghsoudlou are vital cogs in the Patna machine. Patna Pirates’ defence scored 16 tackle points and laid the foundation for a solid victory.

Pardeep “Record-breaker” Narwal made a strong start and picked up a two-point raid to give Patna Pirates 2-0 lead. ‘The Baahubali’ brothers Siddharth Desai and Suraj Desai had a chance to show their class. Siddharth “Baahubali” Desai opened his account in the third minute as Telugu Titans trailed 3-4. Pardeep “Record-breaker” Narwal made a do-or-die raid in the 7th minute as Pirates led with 8-7.

Jaideep was in fine form playing his 50th game in VIVO PRO KABADDI as his tackle in the 8th minute led to an all-out. The Patna defence did a fine job on the Desai brothers and as in the first 15 minutes Suraj failed to get a single point. In the first-half itself Jaideep picked up a High 5 as he dominated the Titans' raiders. In the 16th minute, Patna Pirates inflicted another all-out as Pardeep “Record-breaker” Narwal made another successful raid. At the end of the first half, Patna Pirates were leading with 23-9.

The second half began in a similar fashion as Patna Pirates’ defence did a tight job on the Desai brothers. Siddharth “Baahubali” Desai made a successful do-or-die raid in the 25th minute as Telugu Titans trailed 12-24. Jang Kun Lee picked two raid points and is proving to be a fine addition to the Patna Pirates side.

It took 31 minutes for Suraj Desai to pick his first point and by that time Telugu Titans’ fate was almost sealed. Patna Pirates showcased an excellent display of team effort and ensured that the Titans ended their home leg without a win. 

