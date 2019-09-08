Pro Kabaddi 2019: Player ratings of Bengaluru Bulls from Bengaluru leg

Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar lived up to expectations

Defending champions, Bengaluru Bulls hosted the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 from 31st August to 6th September. Almost all franchises had failed to capitalize on the home advantage this season. However, Dabang Delhi K.C. reversed the trend by winning all of their 4 home games.

When the PKL caravan came to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, it seemed like the Bulls will pull off the same performance as Delhi. However, the two-time runners-up Gujarat Fortune Giants defeated them in the first match by 9 points.

The home team then came back strongly with a 6-point win over the Tamil Thalaivas. In the final two matches, they edged the Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans by 1 point and that too with the same 40-39 margin.

Here's how the stars of Bengaluru fared in front of their home fans -

#1 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat - 9/10

Pawan Sehrawat scored 3 Super 10s in the home leg

Matches - 4, Raid Points - 59, Average Raid Points - 14.75

Pawan Sehrawat started off the Bengaluru leg on a sour note with just 3 raid points. However, he gained momentum with 17 raid points in the next game. He again scored 17 raid points versus Patna Pirates and then made the fans happy with a stellar 22 raid points against Telugu Titans.

Sehrawat's magnificent raiding skills entertained the fans at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Besides, he also solidified his position as the best raider of the tournament.

#2 Rohit Kumar - 8/10

Rohit Kumar, 'The Captain' shone in Bengaluru

Matches - 4, Raid Points - 19, Average Raid Points - 4.75

Though Rohit Kumar was overshadowed by Pawan Sehrawat, he proved to be the best raider of his team in the opening encounter of the home leg. He scored 19 raid points in 4 matches but most importantly, he kept his calm in tough situations to help his team win 2 close matches.

Also, he did a commendable job by motivating the team to do well after the loss in the first match.

