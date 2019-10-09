Pro Kabaddi 2019: Player ratings of Haryana Steelers from Panchkula leg

Haryana Steelers demolished the Telugu Titans in their final home match

The eleventh leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 ended in Panchkula a few nights ago as the home team Haryana Steelers recorded a comfortable win over the perennial underachievers, Telugu Titans. The home franchise ended the Panchkula leg with a 50 percent record as they won their matches versus the Titans and Gujarat Fortune Giants but they could not conquer the U.P. Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls.

Interestingly, the Haryana-based franchise made only one change (against Telugu Titans) in their starting seven throughout the home leg which shows that coach Rakesh Kumar has full confidence in the top seven players of his side.

Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Co. also sealed their position in the playoffs during the course of the home leg, much to the joy of the fans. Now, let us have a look at the player ratings of the Steelers from their home leg -

#1 Prashanth Kumar Rai - 9/10

Prashanth Kumar Rai stole the show at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex

Matches - 4, Raid Points - 36, Average Raid Points/Match - 9

While the fans expected Vikash Kandola to emerge as the best player of the home team, the former Telugu Titans star, Prashanth Kumar Rai surprised everyone with his consistency during the Panchkula leg.

He started off the home leg but picked up pace as the leg progressed. Rai scored 3 raid points against U.P. Yoddha and then missed out on a Super 10 versus Gujarat Fortune Giants. However, he led his side from the front against Bengaluru Bulls by aggregating 17 raid points.

Rai ended the home leg with 7 raid points against Telugu Titans as his overall tally reached 36 raid points. Undoubtedly, he was Haryana Steelers' best player during the side's home leg.

