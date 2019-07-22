Pro Kabaddi 2019 Points Table: Gujarat Fortune Giants are the new table toppers, Tamil Thalaivas sit in second place

Gujarat's Sachin after winning a raid point (Courtesy - @ProKabaddi)

The second day of the Pro Kabaddi 2019 was full of excitement as Gujarat Fortune Giants defeated Bengaluru Bulls in the rematch of last year's final. Led by Sunil Kumar, the Fortune Giants won 42-24 to sit atop of the Pro Kabaddi 2019 Points Table. They are in first place with five points and a score difference of 18.

Having won their first match, Bengaluru Bulls were looking to win against the Fortune Giants just like the final of Pro Kabaddi 2018. However, Gujarat were very much determined to take their revenge for the loss that they left no room for the Bengaluru raiders to score a point in the first five minutes.

Gujarat skipper Sunil Kumar score six tackle points, while raider Sachin collected six raid points in the match to start off the Gujarat campaign on a winning note. Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gave a slight hope for the Bulls' fan with a 'super-raid' in the 27th minute, but could not continue to take the momentum forward.

Rahul Chaudhari (Courtesy: @ProKabaddi)

Showman Rahul Chaudhari was the star of the match in second clash between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans. Returning to his home base, Hyderabad, the former captain of the Titans, Chaudhari score 10 points from 16 raids to win the match 39-26 for his side and put the Tamil Thalaivas in the second spot in the PKL Points Table 2019. He was assisted by Manjeet Chillar in the defensive department, who picked up with six points from seven attempts.

After four matches of the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi, Gujarat Fortune Giants and Tamil Thalaivas stand first and second on the points table respectively.

Gujarat have a score difference of 18 points and the Thalaivas have 13. The third and fourth position have U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls occupying the spots. Telugu Titans are sitting in last place with just one point and a score difference of -19. Here are the latest standings:

Pro Kabaddi Points Table after Day 2