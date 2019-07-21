Pro Kabaddi 2019 Points Table: U Mumba grab the top spot after a stupendous win

The Pro Kabaddi 2019 action got underway at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on 20th July with Telugu Titans taking on U Mumba in the first match. With the backing of huge home crowd support, the Telugu Titans were undoubtedly the favorite team to win.

However, things turned haywire when U Mumba's Abhishek Singh went on a rampage to destroy the Titans' defense. He scored 10 points from 16 raids. Skipper Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal stood tall in defence, scoring a total of eight points.

The visitors won the match 31-25, and are placed on the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2019 Points Table, with a score difference of 6 points. Telugu Titans were awarded one point but are trailing on the score difference with -6 points.

The second match of the day saw defending champions Bengaluru Bulls take on three time Pro Kabaddi winners Patna Pirates. While Patna were on top of their game in the first half of the match, the Bulls made a comeback from a half-time deficit of four points to snatch away a thrilling 34-32 win. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was the star raider for the Bulls with nine points from 16 raids.

Bengaluru Bulls are now placed second behind U Mumba with 5 points and a score difference of 2. The Pirates, having lost a close match are on the third spot, just above the Titans.

Here is how the Pro Kabaddi Points Table looks after the Day 1 action of Pro Kabaddi 2019:

As the Pro Kabaddi action continues on the second day, Bengaluru Bulls will be taking on Gujarat Fortune Giants in the first match, while Telugu Titans are up against Tamil Thalaivas in a 'southern derby'. We are surely going to see some major changes in the table after today's matches.