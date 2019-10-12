Pro Kabaddi 2019: Prize money for this season's winners, runners-up and semi-finalists revealed

Bengaluru Bulls are the defending champions

What's the story?

The prize money breakdown for the top 6 teams of the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League has been released. The winners of this season will receive a sum of ₹3 crores while the team losing in the final will win a prize of ₹1.80 crores. The losing semifinalists will receive ₹90 lakhs each and, the fifth and the sixth-placed teams will earn ₹45 lakhs for their efforts.

The background

The seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League is being billed as the toughest season by the fans and experts. The first round of the tournament ended last night in Greater Noida as the U.P. Yoddha defeated the Bengaluru Bulls in the last league match.

The fans now know that Dabang Delhi K.C., Bengal Warriors, U.P. Yoddha, U Mumba, Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls are the top six teams of the season who will fight in the next round to decide which team will take the coveted trophy home. Along with the prestigious PKL trophy, the winners will also receive handsome prize money this year.

The heart of the matter

The organizers have decided to keep prize money of ₹8 Crores for the top performers of the season. The prize money will be divided as follows:

Winners - ₹3 crores

Runners-up - ₹1.80 crores

3rd Place - ₹0.90 crores

4th Place - ₹0.90 crores

5th Place - ₹0.45 crores

6th Place - ₹0.45 crores

(The remaining prize pool will be distributed via individual awards)

You can check out the format for the playoffs and final of PKL 2019 here.

What's next?

With the 'Toughest Week' of Pro Kabaddi 2019 commencing from Monday, all the six teams will look to give all they have in order to win the tournament and establish their supremacy in the world of kabaddi.