Pro Kabaddi 2019: Schedule and format for the Playoffs and Final

Can the season's top two teams, Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors meet each other in the final?

The seventh edition of India's beloved Pro Kabaddi League kicked off on the 20th of July and has now completed all the league stages. After a long wait, the six qualified teams are all set to take the mat against each other for the coveted trophy.

The six teams which qualified for the playoffs are Dabang Delhi, Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba, UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers.

Here's a quick recap of the PKL journey so far:

The inaugural season saw Jaipur Pink Panthers, the team hailing from the Pink City of Jaipur, win the trophy by defeating the Mumbai-based franchise, U Mumba. Redeeming themselves in the second installment, veteran Anup Kumar's U Mumba snatched the victory from right under the nose of Manjeet Chhillar's Bengaluru Bulls.

Patna Pirates, the beasts from the east, put up a staggering game not just once but twice to emerge triumphant in Seasons 3 and 4 after vanquishing U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers respectively.

The fifth edition of the league saw a change as four new teams, i.e., Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Fortune Giants, Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha were introduced to join the existing ones.

The duration of the league, initially one and a half months long, was stretched to three. The tournament had two zones A and B, consisting of six teams each from different parts of the country.

The Pirates struck gold yet again and crushed Manpreet Singh's Gujarat Fortune Giants to take hold of the trophy for the third time in a row.

In the sixth season, Bengaluru Bulls made a shocking comeback and annihilated the Fortune Giants to emerge as the champions.

The current season, PKL 7, will get a winner after the final, which will take place on the 19th of October. However, before the final, four more games are to be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad, which will decide which two teams are going to be a part of the ultimate fight. Also, for the first time ever, a fanfest will be held during the playoffs for the entertainment of the fans.

Here is the breakdown of how the playoffs and final will take place along with the full schedule of the remaining matches:

Format:

The top two teams, Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors, have directly qualified for the semi-finals.

The first eliminator will see the third and sixth teams on the points table, i.e., UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls lock horns. The winner will then face Dabang Delhi in the first semi-final.

The second eliminator will have the fourth and the fifth teams, i.e., U Mumba and Haryana Steelers play against each other. The winner will face off against Bengal Warriors in the second semi-final.

The winners of both the semi-finals will directly enter the final, where they will play for the shining trophy of PKL 2019.

Schedule:

14th October, Monday - 19:30 IST - Eliminator-1 (Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha)

14th October, Monday - 20:30 IST - Eliminator-2 (U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers)

16th October, Wednesday - 19:30 IST - Semi-final 1 (Winner of Eliminator 1 vs Dabang Delhi)

16th October, Wednesday- 20:30 IST - Semi-final 2 (Winner of Eliminator 2 vs Bengal Warriors)

19th October, Saturday - 19:30 IST - Final (Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2)

