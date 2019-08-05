Pro Kabaddi 2019: Puneri Paltan beat Gujarat Fortune Giants 33-31 to script PKL history

Patna, 5th August 2019: Puneri Paltan continue to dominate the Patna leg with a smashing win against Gujarat Fortune Giants. Puneri Paltan notched up with an impressive 33-31 to add another milestone in their PKL journey.

Pune showed their defensive prowess led by Girish Ernak who scored his first HIGH 5 for Puneri Paltan this season. In the 1st half, Girish had just 1 tackle point, but he came alive in the 2nd half with 5 tackle points. He was well supported by raider Manjeet who chipped in with 4 tackle points with some timely tackles.

Puneri Paltan’s defence put up an electrifying performance with each defender picking up at least 1 tackle point today. Pune outscored Gujarat in tackle points 13-8 as they outplayed the much more fancied Gujarat defence.

Gujarat’s raiders tried their best to bring the team back in the 2nd half. The failure of their defence also cost them the match. For the third straight game Gujarat’s cover combo of Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar failed to click.

Puneri Paltan is all set to continue their winning streak in the upcoming Ahmedabad leg. In their next match on 10th Aug, Puneri Paltan will take on Dabang Delhi, fans can catch all the action on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

