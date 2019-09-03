Pro Kabaddi 2019 : Rahul Chaudhari joins Pardeep Narwal in the elite 900 raid points club

Rahul Chaudhari breached this milestone in the match against his former team, Telugu Titans

What's the story?

Tamil Thalaivas' star raider Rahul Chaudhari became the only second raider in the history of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League to cross the 900 raid points mark when he got to the landmark while representing the Thalaivas against the Telugu Titans during the 72nd fixture of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The background

Rahul Chaudhari has been the 'poster boy' of PKL ever since the inception of the tournament. He turned out for the Telugu Titans for the first seven seasons before he parted ways with the franchise after a poor show last season. The running hand touch specialist scored 151 raid points in his debut season and scored 98, 87 and 146 raid points in the next three seasons respectively.

Rahul's best performance was in season 5 when he picked up 184 raid points for his franchise in that edition. His form slumped in season 6 though, as he could manage only 159 raid points in 21 matches.

The heart of the matter

In his glorious PKL career, Rahul Chaudhari has featured in 113 matches from which he has put in 1,905 raids of which 47.29% have been successful. He has 24 Super Raids to his name, apart from 38 Super 10s as well.

Though his average raid points per match have fallen to 7.97, the Bijnour-born raider still is one of the best raiders in the business. During the Thalaivas clash against the Telugu Titans, he reached the 900-raid point milestone with a touch on C. Arun of Telugu Titans.

Patna Pirates' skipper Pardeep Narwal was the lone member of PKL's 900-raid point mark but has now been joined by talismanic raider Rahul Chaudhari.

What's next?

The Thalaivas have seen their campaign take a nosedive as they have now lost six of their last seven games and desperately need a win to get back to winning ways and move up the points table. One man who can reverse their fortunes is Rahul Chaudhari and he will need to rethink his strategies quickly.