Pro Kabaddi 2019, Telugu Titans v Bengaluru Bulls: 5 talking points from the match

Rohit Kumar found his rhythm against the Titans

The Bengaluru Bulls continued their winning run as they notched up a comfortable win over the Telugu Titans at the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 in Patna on Thursday. The match ended 47-26 in favour of the defending champions, with Pawan Sehrawat being the show stopper yet again for his team.

The raider ended the match with a whopping 17 points to his name, that saw him cross the 400-raid point mark as well during the match. Skipper Rohit Kumar also regained some of his old form, scoring eight points while Mahender Singh picked up a High 5 in defence for the Bulls.

For the Titans, the search for their first win of the season is still on. Perhaps their only consolation was Siddharth Desai finally getting his first Super 10 of the season but they have a number of issues to sort out, with right corner Abozar Mighani looking woefully out of form.

Here are the five major talking points from the match:

#5 Pawan's hot streak shows no sign of abating

Pawan Sehrawat (centre) lit up the mat yet again

Pawan Sehrawat has lit up the Pro Kabaddi League and came into the clash after a match-winning display, where he picked up 29 points against Bengal Warriors. He simply picked up from where he left off with a fine display in the starting stages of the encounter.

He was on fire with his raiding again but what certainly caught the eye was his defensive contribution this time around as he ended the first half with eight points, which consisted of three tackle points as well.

With his team down to two, the raider showed remarkable strength to pull down the opposition's lead raider Siddharth Desai with a fine arm tackle, thus earning his team two points with the super tackle and also saving them from an all out. He was on song with his raiding as well, ending up with 13 raid points as Rohit Kumar also looked in good touch for the Bulls.

