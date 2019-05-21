Pro Kabaddi 2019: The best raider from each team

The raiders rule the hearts of the fans

Raiders are undoubtedly the heart and soul of the game of Kabaddi. They are the reason why the fans are on the edge of their seats every 30 seconds. The raiders have played a huge role in the success of the Pro Kabaddi League. Legends like Anup Kumar, Rakesh Kumar have made a name for themselves via their raiding skills.

The next generation stars namely Rahul Chaudhari, Pardeep Narwal, Ajay Thakur, Pawan Sehrawat, Siddharth Desai have carried forward the raiding legacy. In every edition of PKL, tons of raiding points are scored hence, the focus of every team is to get the best raiders in their squads during the auction.

The auction of the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is done and dusted as all teams are prepping up for the seventh season. In this article, we will have a look at the best raider of each team.

Bengal Warriors - Maninder Singh

The muscular raider, Maninder Singh has been the backbone of Bengal Warriors ever since he became a part of the franchise. He has played 59 PKL matches in his career and has picked up 526 raid points. He has 23 Super 10s to his name. Besides, Mani also has inflicted 15 super raids in his career.

Looking at the raiding options available with Bengal Warriors, Maninder is by far the best raider of the team.

Bengaluru Bulls - Rohit Kumar

While some may argue that Pawan Sehrawat overshadowed Rohit in PKL 6, let us not forget that Rohit Kumar has over 575 raid points to his name. He has an average of 8 raid points per match and also 23 super 10s in 72 matches.

Kumar and Pawan will equally share the raiding responsibilities of the Bengaluru franchise but looking at the past records and numbers, Rohit is certainly the best raider Bulls have.

