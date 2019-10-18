Pro Kabaddi 2019: The Final, Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi K.C. - Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction and Team News

Who will be crowned champions? (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi.com)

After a 4-month long campaign and a gruelling 136 matches, we have reached the pinnacle of this tournament and this time, we are sure to have a new champion.

Dabang Delhi KC take on the Bengal Warriors in what promises to be an epic finale at the Eka Arena by Transstadia, Ahmedabad at 8:00 PM IST on 19th October.

Delhi made it to the final after a 44-38 win over the Bengaluru Bulls, thanks to yet another Super 10 from Naveen Kumar and some smart raiding from Chandran Ranjit.

Bengal, meanwhile, almost blew a sizable lead before tightening up to beat U Mumba 37-35 in a nervy encounter in the second semi-final.

Team News - Bengal Warriors

While Bengal will surely try everything to make sure that Maninder starts, he's unlikely to feature in the game. But Bengal's raiding unit seemed to manage pretty well even without him in the side and notched up 18 raid points overall. Sukesh Hegde's Super Raid was the highlight against U Mumba although K Prapanjan should do better. Sourabh Tanij Patil provides some extra raiding strength from the bench.

They were pretty good in defence, getting more tackle points than U Mumba. Rinku Narwal and Baldev Singh had a decent game and so did Jeeva Kumar. Mayur Shivtarkar though was picked out easily and he has to up his game ahead of the final.

Predicted Starting 7: Mohammad Nabibakhsh (C), K.Prapanjan, Sukesh Hegde, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Mayur Shivtarkar.

Team News - Dabang Delhi KC

Delhi appear a far more settled side with their raiding unit performing very well and no injury worries. Naveen Kumar has an able foil in the form of Chandran Ranjit and Vijay.

How their defence performs could very well decide the outcome of the match and Ravinder Pahal should keep calm in the right corner. Anil Kumar has done pretty well for himself and Vishal Mane too has had his moments. Overall, skipper Joginder Narwal who plays in the left corner will be optimistic about his side's chances of winning the trophy.

Predicted Starting 7: Joginder Singh Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Chandran Ranjit, and Anil Kumar.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Sukesh Hegde, K Prapanjan and Chandran Ranjit are the available raiding options to choose from. Naveen is a must-have while either of the other three options should be chosen to accompany him.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Vijay and Mayur Shivtarkar are the all-rounders who're likely to start and all three of them justify their price and should perform accordingly. For those willing to take a risk, bringing in Sourabh Tanij Patil should free up money to use elsewhere.

Defenders: Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal, Jeeva Kumar and Vishal Mane are the premium defenders to choose from and any two of them will suffice. Anil Kumar is a gem at his low price and he should be a must-have.

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Baldev Singh, Sourabh Tanij Patil, Anil Kumar and Vishal Mane.

Captain: Naveen Kumar Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Sukesh Hegde, K Prapanjan, Mayur Shivtarkar, Anil Kumar and Rinku Narwal.

Captain: Naveen Kumar Vice-Captain: K Prapanjan.