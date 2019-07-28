×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pro Kabaddi 2019: Top 3 highlights of the Hyderabad Leg

Yashashree Satarkar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
22   //    28 Jul 2019, 15:45 IST

Siddharth Desai became the top raider of the Hyderabad leg.
Siddharth Desai became the top raider of the Hyderabad leg.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 is currently ongoing in its new destination Mumbai with intriguing matches. The seventh edition commenced on 20th July 2019 with an exciting start to the tournament as U Mumba defeated Telugu Titans in their home leg at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad 31-25 in the opening encounter. 

The home team Telugu Titans failed to book a single victory in the entire home leg as they got defeated by Tamil Thalaivas (39-26), Dabang Delhi K.C. (34-33), and Patna Pirates (34-22) in the next few games.

'Bahubali' Siddharth Sirish Desai bagged the Ultra-tech number one player of the home team with 25 raid points in 4 matches. But sadly he failed to win a single match for his new team Telugu Titans.

Manjeet Chhillar bagged two consecutive High 5s with 11 tackle points to his name and became the most successful defender of the leg. Gujarat Fortune Giants and Dabang Delhi K.C. emerged as the most successful teams of the Hyderabad leg with two wins each.

After the culmination of the Hyderabad leg, let's take a look at the three exciting highlights of the first week of Pro Kabaddi Season 7.

#3 Record-breaking PKL debut by Suraj Desai

Suraj Desai had a dream debut against Dabang Delhi K.C.
Suraj Desai had a dream debut against Dabang Delhi K.C.

Siddharth Desai's elder brother Suraj Desai set a new record of scoring most raid points on a PKL debut. He surpassed Siddharth's record of scoring 15 raid points on debut against Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi Season 6. Suraj clinched 18 raid points on his debut against Dabang Delhi K.C. 

His raid strike rate was 120%. Suraj scored one super raid in the match, including a bonus point. He had a brilliant game but sadly his team ended up losing.

Army player Suraj was a part of Jaipur Pink Panthers back in Season 2, but with the Services board disallowing the participation of the players in the PKL, he had to miss out. Suraj was picked by Dabang Delhi in Season 5 for ₹52.5 lakhs but missed out due to injury.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Bengal Warriors Telugu Titans Suraj Desai Siddharth Desai Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 Schedule Pro Kabaddi 2019 Teams
Advertisement
PKL 2019 Auction: List of foreign players sold on day 1
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 10 bargain deals for the auction
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: PKL's one-team men
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Top 5 Raiders of the Hyderabad Leg
RELATED STORY
What happens if a playoff match ends in a tie in Pro Kabaddi?
RELATED STORY
5 kabaddi players who you would gladly go to war with
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 11, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: Why Telugu Titans will win the match
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 reasons why the Telugu Titans could win the title
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019: Top 5 defenders from Hyderabad leg
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Top 5 raiders to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us