Pro Kabaddi 2019: Top 3 highlights of the Hyderabad Leg

Yashashree Satarkar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 22 // 28 Jul 2019, 15:45 IST

Siddharth Desai became the top raider of the Hyderabad leg.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 is currently ongoing in its new destination Mumbai with intriguing matches. The seventh edition commenced on 20th July 2019 with an exciting start to the tournament as U Mumba defeated Telugu Titans in their home leg at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad 31-25 in the opening encounter.

The home team Telugu Titans failed to book a single victory in the entire home leg as they got defeated by Tamil Thalaivas (39-26), Dabang Delhi K.C. (34-33), and Patna Pirates (34-22) in the next few games.

'Bahubali' Siddharth Sirish Desai bagged the Ultra-tech number one player of the home team with 25 raid points in 4 matches. But sadly he failed to win a single match for his new team Telugu Titans.

Manjeet Chhillar bagged two consecutive High 5s with 11 tackle points to his name and became the most successful defender of the leg. Gujarat Fortune Giants and Dabang Delhi K.C. emerged as the most successful teams of the Hyderabad leg with two wins each.

After the culmination of the Hyderabad leg, let's take a look at the three exciting highlights of the first week of Pro Kabaddi Season 7.

#3 Record-breaking PKL debut by Suraj Desai

Suraj Desai had a dream debut against Dabang Delhi K.C.

Siddharth Desai's elder brother Suraj Desai set a new record of scoring most raid points on a PKL debut. He surpassed Siddharth's record of scoring 15 raid points on debut against Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi Season 6. Suraj clinched 18 raid points on his debut against Dabang Delhi K.C.

His raid strike rate was 120%. Suraj scored one super raid in the match, including a bonus point. He had a brilliant game but sadly his team ended up losing.

Army player Suraj was a part of Jaipur Pink Panthers back in Season 2, but with the Services board disallowing the participation of the players in the PKL, he had to miss out. Suraj was picked by Dabang Delhi in Season 5 for ₹52.5 lakhs but missed out due to injury.

