Pro Kabaddi 2019: Top 5 defenders from the Bengaluru Leg

U Mumba's defence worked as a unit in Bengaluru leg.

The seventh week of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 witnessed Bengaluru Bulls win three out of four matches at home in the Bengaluru leg in Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. They became the most successful team after Dabang Delhi K.C. in home leg outings with three back to back victories.

Bengaluru Bulls lost their opening encounter to Gujarat Fortune Giants (23-32). However, they booked three victories in a row by defeating Tamil Thalaivas (33-27), Patna Pirates (40-39), and Telugu Titans (40-39) returning to their home in Bengaluru after two seasons.

U Mumba, UP Yoddha, Haryana Steelers, and Dabang Delhi K.C. remained unbeaten in Bengaluru. Gujarat Fortune Giants and Telugu Titans had one win apiece to their name.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors, Tamil Thalaivas, and Puneri Paltan remained winless in the Bengaluru leg.

Let's take a look at the top five defenders from the Bengaluru leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019.

#5 Sandeep Narwal (U Mumba)

Matches Played - 2, Total Tackle Points - 7

Sandeep Narwal had a decent outing.

Sandeep Narwal has shown consistency in his performances thus far for U Mumba. He has remained brilliant with his back holds and frontal blocks with the display of sheer strength this season.

Sandeep scored three tackle points out of three attempts versus Jaipur Pink Panthers. He supported Fazel Atrachali brilliantly in the defense with his breath-taking blocks courtesy of which U Mumba defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers in a one-sided encounter (47-21).

Sandeep scored four tackle points in his next match against Puneri Paltan as the top defender from U Mumba. He achieved them in five tackle attempts with just a single unsuccessful tackle. Both teams ended their match in a thrilling tie (33-33).

Sandeep Narwal scored 31 tackle points in 13 matches till the Bengaluru leg. He has scored a single High-5 thus far.

