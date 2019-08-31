Pro Kabaddi 2019: Top 5 defenders from the Delhi leg

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 86 // 31 Aug 2019, 18:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dabang Delhi K.C. improved their defense in the Delhi leg.

The sixth week of Pro Kabaddi 2019 was held at Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi. It culminated with the hosts Dabang Delhi K.C. ending the leg as the most successful team at home so far in the league. The action moves to Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru as a part of Bengaluru Bulls' home leg.

Dabang Delhi K.C. prevailed over Bengaluru Bulls (33-31), UP Yoddha (36-27), U Mumba (40-24), and Patna Pirates (38-35) to remain unbeaten at their home. They have been one of the most consistent sides this season.

Star raider Naveen Goyat was phenomenal in the offense with four back-to-back Super-10s. The corner duo of Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal led a formidable defense to provide a balance to the team.

Apart from the hosts, Haryana Steelers also remained unbeaten in Delhi leg with two victories in two outings. Telugu Titans, Puneri Paltan, Bengal Warriors, UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls shared one win each to their name.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas, Gujarat Fortune Giants, and Patna Pirates failed to win their respective matches in the Delhi leg.

After the culmination of the Delhi leg, let's have a look at the top five defenders from the sixth week of Pro Kabaddi 2019:

#5 Sumit (UP Yoddha)

Sumit Sangwan has led the defense of UP Yoddha.

Matches Played - 2, Total Tackle Points - 8

Sumit Sangwan has emerged as one of the finds for UP Yoddha in Season 7. He has led the defense as a stalwart from the left corner and has supported his skipper Nitesh Kumar brilliantly in the tackles with his beautiful diving holds.

Advertisement

UP Yoddha faced the hosts Dabang Delhi K.C. in their first match of the Delhi leg. Sumit scored three tackle points in seven attempts as the top scorer in UP's defense. The other defenders failed to provide support to Sumit as UP Yoddha lost the match (36-27).

UP faced Puneri Paltan in the second match of the Delhi leg as Sumit scored an outstanding High 5 to dominate the offense. He scored five tackle points out of 8 attempts. Courtesy of his brilliant defending, UP Yoddha managed to win the match 35-30.

Sumit stands at the 3rd spot in the total tackle points tally with 38 tackle points in 11 matches at an average of 3.45 tackle points. He has attained three High 5s this season.

1 / 5 NEXT