Pro Kabaddi 2019: Top 5 raiders of this season

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 40 // 24 Oct 2019, 00:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PKL 2019 was a memorable season for the raiders

The seventh installment of India's beloved Pro Kabaddi League came to an end on the 19th of October as coach B.C Ramesh's Bengal Warriors lifted their maiden trophy after defeating Dabang Delhi 39-34 in the summit clash played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

While the season was full of defense-dominated clashes, the raiders, sure enough, overwhelmed the crowd with their laudable performances. The finale itself saw the young sensation, Naveen Kumar add 18 raid points to his name despite Delhi losing the match.

Read further to find out which quality raiders displayed a strong game in Pro Kabaddi League 2019:

#5 Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh now has two PKL trophies to his name

Maninder Singh, who made a debut back in the first season of the league with Jaipur Pink Panthers, has been a headline grabber since the very inception. The Panthers became the inaugural champions of the league, in which Singh played a big role.

Suffering an injury, Singh had to sit out for three long seasons before he made a smashing comeback in PKL Season 5. Yet again, he won all the hearts with a top-class game and also took his team, Bengal Warriors to the semi-finals.

Fast forward to PKL 2019, Singh had his killer mode on throughout. From reaching the ten-point mark in the first half itself to quite a few multiple-point raids, Singh showcased a champion-like performance.

Right before the semi-finals, an unfortunate shoulder injury put a pause on his play but Singh, being the fighter that he is, didn't allow the wound to dampen his spirits.

Maninder Singh played a considerable role in helping the team reach the playoffs as eventually, the Bengal Warriors lifted the coveted trophy for the first time.

Raid points: 205 in 20 matches

1 / 3 NEXT