Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Gujarat Giants will be up against Haryana Steelers in the 28th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

The Gujarat Giants have struggled for consistency so far and sit seventh in the points table with one win, one loss and two tied games after four matches. After winning the first game of the season, the Giants are on a three-game winless run, sharing the spoils of the previous two games. They will look to return to winning ways by conquering the Steelers.

The Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, have struggled to get going so far. They are 11th in the league standings with a single win and three losses after four matches. They began with back-to-back defeats but opened their account by winning the third game. However, they could not keep up with the wins and lost their last contest 28-42 against Bengaluru Bulls.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, Match 28, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-2022

Date and Time: 2nd January 2022, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

With 13 raid points, Rakesh Narwal completed a Super-10 against UP Yoddhas in the last match. Meanwhile, Girish Maruti looked in good touch while defending and picked up four tackles.

No changes are expected in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar, Rakesh, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti

Haryana Steelers

In the last match, Vikash Kandola scored seven raid points against the Bulls, while Rohit Gulia also added five raid points. In defense, Jaideep returned with four tackle points against his name.

Ashish could replace Meetu in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Jaideep, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada, Meetu/Ashish

Today's PKL Match Prediction

While the raiders have done their job efficiently for the Giants so far, their famed defensive unit hasn't lived up to their expectations. The form of skipper Sunil Kumar and 'The Hawk' Ravinder Pahal is a cause for concern for the Giants.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers are struggling with their attacking unit. Vikash Kandola has been a shadow of his past self, and Rohit Gulia is unable to carry out the attack alone. Gujarat Giants are a compact defensive team and could hunt down the Steelers' weak raid unit.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants are expected to win this fixture.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Haryana Steelers Gujarat Giants 0 votes so far