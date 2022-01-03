Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Patna Pirates will meet the Telugu Titans in Match 31 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

The Patna Pirates will be coming into this game full of confidence, having beaten the Bengal Warriors 44-30 in their previous game. Against the struggling Telugu Titans, the Pirates will look to continue their winning momentum and register two back-to-back wins for the first time in Season 8.

Meanwhile, the Titans are still winless in PKL Season 8 and will want to register their first win against an upbeat Patna Pirates team. The team started their campaign with a tie against Tamil Thalaivas before losing close matches to Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers. Their last match was against the Bengaluru Bulls, which also ended in a tie (34-34).

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, Match 31st, Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

Date and Time: January 3, 2021, Monday, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

In the absence of Siddharth Desai, Ankit Beniwal registered a Super 10 for his side in the previous encounter. While Beniwal scored the majority of the points in the raiding, captain Rohit Kumar and Rakesh Gowda also chipped in with three and four points, respectively.

Sandeep Kandola scored four points while Adarsh T bagged five points in defense.

Probable Playing 7: Rohit Kumar, Surinder Singh, Manish, Rakesh, Ankit Beniwal, Ruturaj Koravi, Adarsh T.

Patna Pirates

Monu Goyat emerged as the best raider for the Pirates in the previous match, scoring 15 points against the Warriors. Prashanth Kumar and Sachin scored three and nine points respectively to support their lead raider. Sunil and Neeraj Kumar did well on defense, scoring four and three points, respectively.

Probable Playing 7: Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashant Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Today's PKL Match Prediction

In the previous game against the Bengal Warriors, it was the raiders, Monu Goyat and Sachin Tanwar, who scored the majority of the points for the Patna Pirates. While the team will hope that they continue picking up points, the defense will also need to step up and stop the opposition raider from scoring easy points.

On the other hand, the Telugu Titans will have to do well in both departments if they are to register their first win of the season. Experienced raiders Siddharth Desai and Rohit Kumar are yet to hit their strides, while Ankit Beniwal showed his capability as a raider in the previous match with a super 10.

Against a strong team like the Patna Pirates, the Telugu Titans will be hoping that their raiders and defense perform together in order to get their season back on track.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar.

