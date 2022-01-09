Pro Kabaddi 2021-22, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha: 3 Player Battles to watch out for

The Bengaluru Bulls are sitting atop the points table in their ongoing season of the Pro Kabaddi League. The devastating raiding of captain Pawan Sehrawat and Chandran Ranjit has combined well with a strong defensive unit to make the Bulls team the one to beat this season.

They will be facing UP Yoddha who are currently languishing in the 10th position in the table. They have a superstar in the form of Pardeep Narwal amidst them but he hasn’t been able to replicate the form he showed in the 2017 season.

This match may appear highly weighed in favor of the Bulls owing to their current form but with some match-winners amidst them, the side representing UP may just turn the tables. For that, they will have to win the key one-on-one contests in the match.

Here, we look at the 3 player battles that will be the biggest attraction of the match.

Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls) vs Nitesh Kumar (UP Yoddha)

The two skippers in the match will hold the key to their respective team’s success. Pawan has been at the top of his game and has been fashioning his team’s victories with his prolific point-scoring. While the entire defense of Yoddha will try and undo his form, Nitesh Kumar will play the most important role.

He has the support of other effective defenders in his team but he will have to lead from the front. This doesn’t necessarily mean going for ambitious tackles but making sure the Bengaluru skipper doesn’t put his opponents on the back-foot. Perhaps Nitesh will also have to set an example and ensure his team deals with Sehrawat fearlessly.

Pardeep Narwal (UP Yoddha) vs Saurabh Nandal (Bengaluru Bulls)

Bengaluru’s success so far this season has also had a lot to do with the consistency of their defensive ace Saurabh Nandal. He has proven to be among the best defenders this season and has a lot of tackle points to show for it.

He will have a tough challenge against the clever Pardeep of Yoddha in this match. Narwal’s strength is his calmness and astute spotting of opportunity. This means Nandal will have to be on his guard all the time and make use of any missteps that Narwal makes.

If Pardeep is allowed to get on a roll, things could get out of control for Bengaluru.

Chandran Ranjit (Bengaluru Bulls) vs Sumit (UP Yoddha)

Great support has been provided to Pawan by Chandran Ranjit this season for the Bulls. Though he may not have had the same amount of points, his presence and ability do give Bengaluru another solid option for raiding.

For UP Yoddha, Sumit has proven to be the most dependable defender. If he can make sure that Chandran doesn’t become a threat to his team, that would put too much pressure on Pawan.

This could swing the game in the favor of the UP team and give them a surprise win. The contest will be one to closely follow.

