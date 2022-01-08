Pro Kabaddi 2021-22, Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates: 3 Player Battles to watch out for

Gujarat Giants will take on the Patna Pirates in Match 42 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 at the Sheraton Grand in Whitefield, Bengaluru. With some superstars all set to be seen in action, it promises to be an enthralling encounter.

While the Patna Pirates stand third with twenty-six points to their name, the Gujarat Giants are reeling in ninth position with just one win to their name. With fourteen points from six encounters, the Giants will be hungry for a win in this encounter.

Here, we take a look at the three-player battles to watch out for as the defense-dominant Gujarat Giants take on Patna Pirates’ formidable raiding trio.

#3 Prashanth Kumar Rai (Patna Pirates) vs Maruti Girish Ernak (Gujarat Giants)

Patna Pirates skipper Prashanth Kumar Rai has had a decent campaign so far, playing second fiddle to Monu Goyat. He has 34 raid points this season and has chipped in with some defense points as well.

Girish Ernak will have the duty of stopping Rai, who is adept at picking up bonus points. Ernak’s vast experience will be crucial and, after having a quiet game last time out, he will be raring to get back on the mat and contribute for his side.

#2 Ajay Kumar (Gujarat Giants) vs Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (Patna Pirates)

Ajay Kumar has been in good form for the Giants. Kumar notched up a Super 10 in their previous fixture against Puneri Paltan. He has garnered 15 raid points in the limited opportunities that he has received. After a strong performance in the last match, Kumar is expected to feature in the starting seven this time.

Meanwhile, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has been nothing short of impressive. The Iranian has 19 tackle points to his name from six fixtures and has played a major role in the Pirates’ success thus far. Chiyaneh will look to put a halt to Ajay Kumar's raiding prowess.

#1 Monu Goyat (Patna Pirates) vs Ravinder Pahal (Gujarat Giants)

Monu Goyat has been in scintillating form for the Pirates, single-handedly winning them matches. He has 44 raid points from six games, including some big Super 10s as well. Goyat will be looking to wreak havoc against the Giants and there is no stopping him once he is on song.

Facing Goyat will be "The Hawk" Ravinder Pahal. The corner defender has had a decent run so far for the Giants and has stepped up when the side needed him to. His battle against Goyat will go a long way in deciding the outcome of this game.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

