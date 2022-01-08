Pro Kabaddi 2021/22, Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Patna Pirates are currently sitting in the third position in the standings of the 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi League. They haven’t lost a match since going down in their opening contest of the season. The Patna Pirates will face a struggling Gujarat Giants team on Saturday.
The Gujarat team won their first match of the season but then have lost three and tied two. As a result, they lie in the eighth position with just 14 points. The Gujarat side will need to step up and turn their fortunes around before it gets too late.
Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Match Details
Match: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, Match 42, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22
Date and Time: January 8, 2022, Saturday, 9:30 PM IST
Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru
Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7s
Gujarat Giants
Runners-up in the 2017 season, the Gujarat Giants have had a tough ride this season. This is quite odd as many of their players have come up with great performances this season.
The two Rakeshs in the team – raider Rakesh Narwal and all-rounder Rakesh – have been prolific with their scoring. Now, a new star has emerged in Ajay Kumar, who scored a super-10 in the last match.
The team's defense has been good overall but needs better teamwork and consistency. The captaincy itself is a problem with Ravinder Pahal given the task in the last match.
Whoever is in charge, needs to get more out of his colleagues like Girish Maruti Ernak. Players such as Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar will also have to step up to the challenge.
Probable Starting 7: Ravinder Pahal, Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh, Ajay Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Girish Maruti Ernak
Patna Pirates
Raider Monu Goyat has been leading the charge for his team and has received good support from his skipper Prashanth Kumar Rai. Even Sachin has come up with some good performances this season. This makes the raiding department of Patna quite strong.
Captain Prasanth plays a key role in the overall make-up of the side due to his role as an all-rounder. He has another good all-rounder in his team in the form of Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.
The Pirates have also benefitted from the solidity of their defense. The likes of Neeraj Kumar and Sunil have been good and are receiving more than adequate support from Chiyaneh.
Probable Starting 7: Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Guman Singh
Today’s PKL Match Prediction
Being a well-rounded team that is in form, the Patna Pirates have the advantage. While the Gujarat Giants also have many good players, they seem unsettled and the doubts over the captaincy are adding to their woes.
Prediction: Patna Pirates continue their unbeaten run and win this match
Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast Details and Channel List
TV: Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, and Star Sports 2 HD
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar
