Pro Kabaddi 2021-22: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers - 3 player battles to watch out for

Tamil Thalaivas will take on the Haryana Steelers in a key game for both teams. The Thalaivas are in a marginally better position than the Steelers, as they are fourth in the points table, while the latter are in sixth. Both teams would like to make a move up the standings, and winning this clash would help them do so.

Both teams have good raiders and defenders in their ranks. While the Thalaivas will rely on Ajinkya Pawar and Athul MS for raiding points, the Steelers will have the services of Vikash Kandola and Meetu. Surender Nada has bolstered the defense of the Steelers, while Surjeet Singh has done so for the Thalaivas.

On that note, here's a look at three key player battles from this clash that could be key in the game's outcome:

Vikash Kandola (Steelers) vs Surjeet Singh (Thalaivas)

Vikash Kandola is the ace in the pack for the Steelers. His experience and expertise make him a threat to the opposition. His main challenger will be the in-form defender Surjeet Singh from Thalaivas. Surjeet’s good performances have played a key role in keeping his team alive in the competition.

Kandola could present a tough challenge to Surjeet. However, the latter has dealt well with the likes of Pawan Sehrawat and Siddharth Desai already this season. Nevertheless, Kandola might just get the better of Surjeet in this clash.

Ajinkya Pawar (Thalaivas) vs Surender Nada (Steelers)

Ajinkya Pawar has been the biggest surprise package of the season. He has come off the bench and has destroyed opposition defences. Whether he starts in this game or is again kept for later, he should play a key role for the Thalaivas.

Up against him, Surender Nada of the Steelers will look to stand tall and come out on top. An experienced defender, Nada has been a rock in the Steelers' defence. He will also need to guide the other defenders in the team and prevent Pawar from making an impact.

Athul MS (Thalaivas) vs Mohit (Steelers)

Athul MS forms the axis of his team’s raiding along with Bhavani Rajput. If he doesn’t succeed in scoring points, the Thalaivas struggle to put their opponents under pressure. This is why a defender like Mohit will have to put special attention on tackling Athul or at least keep him from scoring.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mohit will have the support of Nada. That means he can be a little more adventurous and try some risky manoeuvers, which should make for a good contest.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Vikash Kandola to score 7+ raid points? Yes No 0 votes so far