3 reasons why Gujarat Giants could win Pro Kabaddi 2021

Gujarat Giants will start as one of the favorites to win Pro Kabaddi 2021. The two-time PKL runners-up have assembled a stellar squad ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2021. They retained their star defenders Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar ahead of PKL 8 Auction and built their squad around them.

The Gujarat Giants joined the Pro Kabaddi League before the fifth edition of the tournament and made it to the final in their first two seasons. However, the Patna Pirates beat them in Season 5, while the Bengaluru Bulls defeated them in the summit clash to become Season 6 champions.

In the previous edition of the PKL, the Gujarat Giants failed to qualify for the playoffs. They finished ninth in the standings with 51 points to their name from 22 matches.

However, many fans think the Gujarat Giants could win their maiden title in Pro Kabaddi 2021. Here are three reasons why.

#1 X-factor cover defenders

Parvesh Bhainswal (L) and Sunil Kumar will hold the key to the Gujarat Giants' success in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar have been the biggest match-winners for the Gujarat Giants in their brief PKL history. The two cover defenders have performed exceptionally well while playing together.

While Bhainswal has scored 189 tackle points in three seasons for the Giants, Kumar has 179 tackle points to his name in 68 matches. The two defenders have a total of 21 High 5s between themselves.

If they bring their 'A' game to the table and continue performing consistently for the Gujarat Giants, there is no reason why the lethal cover duo cannot end Pro Kabaddi 2021 as champions.

#2 Experienced corner defenders

One of the reasons why the Gujarat Giants reached the final in their maiden PKL season was Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mighani's corner duo. The Ahmedabad-based franchise surprisingly released the two Iranians, and since then, the corner defenders have not been so consistent for the team.

Even in the previous season, the cover defenders performed well, but the corners were not up to the mark. Coach Manpreet Singh has thus added a ton of experience in the defense by signing the likes of Ravinder Pahal and Girish Maruti Ernak at the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction.

Both defenders have achieved a lot of success in the PKL. In fact, Pahal was the best defender in the second season. With Ravinder, Girish, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal and even Hadi Oshtorak present in the Giants' Pro Kabaddi 2021 squad, the opposition raiders will find it extremely tough to score points against Gujarat.

#3 Gujarat Giants have variety in their Pro Kabaddi 2021 raiding attack

Gujarat Giants have nurtured many young talents. Sachin Tanwar and Rohit Gulia, two of the most expensive signings at the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction, came into the limelight while playing for the Ahmedabad-based franchise.

While Tanwar and Gulia are no longer a part of Gujarat, the Giants still have a lot of options in their raid attack. They have added their former stars Mahendra Rajput and Ajay Kumar to the squad. Mahendra is a tall raider who uses his height to his advantage, while Ajay is a do-or-die raid specialist.

Rathan K, who will make his debut in Pro Kabaddi 2021, is known for his escapes and jumps, and coach Manpreet Singh labeled Sonu Jaglan as the find of their previous season. Thus, the Giants have a stronger and more dangerous raid attack this time around, which makes them one of the top contenders to win Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

