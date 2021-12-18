Pro Kabaddi 2021: 5 star players who played only 1 PKL season for Bengaluru Bulls 

Bengaluru Bulls have been one of the most consistent teams in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The Bengaluru-based franchise qualified for the semifinals in the first season and finished runners-up in the second edition.

After missing the playoffs in Seasons 3, 4 and 5, Bengaluru Bulls made a roaring comeback in Season 6 by winning the championship. The Bulls failed to defend their trophy successfully in Season 7 as their campaign ended in the semifinals.

Thanks to their consistency, Bengaluru Bulls will start as one of the favorites to win Pro Kabaddi 2021. They will be in action against U Mumba on the evening of December 22. Quite a few game-changers like Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, GB More and Abolfazl Maghsodlou have joined the Bulls ahead of the new season.

Fans should note that the Bengaluru Bulls have always signed big names at the auction. Players like Manjeet Chhillar, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rohit Kumar and Ajay Thakur represented the Bulls for multiple seasons, but the following five stars only got to play a solitary season for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

#1 Pardeep Narwal

Pardeep Narwal is the most successful player in the Pro Kabaddi League history and is a three-time champion with the Patna Pirates. The new member of the UP Yoddha team holds the record for the most points scored by any player in PKL matches.

Before Pardeep became a superstar, he donned the Bengaluru Bulls jersey in Season 2. The Dubki King played six matches for the Bulls, scoring nine points.

#2 Kashiling Adake

Kashiling Adake made a name for himself with his phenomenal performances for Dabang Delhi KC in the first four PKL seasons, scoring the most raid points for the team. He then moved to U Mumba and continued his fine form in Season 5.

Adake turned up for the Bengaluru Bulls in the sixth season and played an important role in the team's title win. He scored 84 points for the Bulls, but the raider has not played in the PKL since the sixth edition.

#3 Surender Nada

Another former U Mumba player to feature on the list is left corner defender Surender Nada. The ankle-hold specialist played three seasons for U Mumba before switching to the Bengaluru Bulls ahead of PKL 4.

Nada played 13 games for the Bulls, scoring 37 points. The star defender then moved to the Haryana Steelers for PKL 5.

#4 Mohit Chhillar

Mohit Chhillar is the third former U Mumba player on the list. Like Surender Nada, Mohit played the first three PKL seasons for the Mumbai-based franchise before earning a deal from the Bengaluru Bulls for the fourth season.

Mohit performed well for the Bulls and scored 47 tackle points, registering four High 5s. The right corner defender switched to the Haryana Steelers ahead of PKL 5.

#5 Ravinder Pahal

Ravinder Pahal was the most successful defender of PKL 2. The right corner defender represented Dabang Delhi KC that season. After playing one more season for Delhi, Pahal moved to Puneri Paltan for the fourth edition.

The Bengaluru Bulls signed Pahal for the fifth season. Although the right corner defender scored more than 50 tackle points, the Bulls did not retain his services.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee