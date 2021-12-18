Pro Kabaddi 2021: 5 things that will happen for the first time in PKL 8

Pro Kabaddi 2021 promises to be the most entertaining PKL season of all time. 12 teams, namely UP Yoddha, U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, Puneri Paltan, Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi KC and Jaipur Pink Panthers will battle it out for PKL 8 trophy.

The format for PKL 8 is the same as last season. All 12 teams will play against each other twice, with the top six teams qualifying for the playoffs. There is no change in the number of teams, but the squads are different. As always, there was a PKL auction before the new season where the franchises formed their squads.

While the above-mentioned things will remain the same in Pro Kabaddi 2021, the following five things will happen in the league for the first time.

#1 No fans will be allowed to attend Pro Kabaddi 2021 matches

Pro Kabaddi League to begin on December 22. The entire season will be held behind closed doors in Bengaluru.

Pro Kabaddi 2021 will be the first season where the kabaddi games will happen with no fans in attendance. The authorities have decided to stage the entire competition behind closed doors.

The reason behind the denial of entry to fans is the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected the entire world.

#2 Pro Kabaddi 2021 will not follow the caravan format

The Season 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League will be held from December 22, without spectators, at a single venue in Bengaluru, moving away from the traditional caravan format.

The previous seven Pro Kabaddi League seasons followed the caravan format, where the teams traveled to cities across the country to entertain the kabaddi fans. Each team hosted the league for a pre-decided number of days.

Every franchise got an opportunity to play in front of their home fans, but the same will not be the case in Pro Kabaddi 2021. Bengaluru will host the full PKL season because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

#3 First time a PKL season will start in December

December 22 onwards, India will witness blockbusters every single night

Pro Kabaddi 2021 will begin on December 22, marking the first time the tournament starts in the last month of the year. Generally, PKL seasons happen in the third quarter of the year.

But, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire planning had to be changed.

#4 Pro Kabaddi 2021 will be the first season without Jang Kun Lee

Jang Kun Lee will miss his first PKL season Due to his personal reasons

Korean player Jang Kun Lee has been the most successful overseas raider in the Pro Kabaddi League history. Lee received a contract from the Patna Pirates at the PKL Auction 2021 but will miss the season due to personal reasons.

Patna first announced Bangladeshi defender Monirul Chowdhury as Lee's replacement. The franchise later went on to reveal that Kenyan all-rounder Daniel Odhimabo would join the squad as Lee's replacement instead of Chowdhury.

#5 Triple Panga to kick off Pro Kabaddi 2021

7 Days from first 30 days Half will have Triple Panga else remaining days will have Double Panga

The previous Pro Kabaddi League seasons have witnessed a lot of double headers and single headers. However, the Pro Kabaddi 2021, fans will have triple headers for the first time ever.

Known as 'Triple Panga,' there will be three matches on multiple nights during Pro Kabaddi 2021. The scheduled start times for the first, second and third matches are 7:30 PM IST, 8:30 PM IST, and 9:30 PM IST respectively.

The first night of PKL 2021 has a Triple Panga in store for fans. Bengaluru Bulls will battle U Mumba in the first match. Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans will lock horns in the second game, and the night will end with a fixture between defending champions Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddha.

