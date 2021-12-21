Pro Kabaddi 2021: Bengal Warriors' all-time PKL 7

Bengal Warriors' PKL journey started slowly, but the team managed to pick up pace over the past few seasons and eventually won their maiden PKL title. The team then established themselves as one of the contenders for the PKL title by reaching the semi-final of season three.

However, the Warriors started to get a foothold following the arrival of Maninder Singh. His arrival saw them change their mindset from that of a defensive unit to an attacking unit.

Left Corner - Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh

There is no second thought over the left corner pick for the Bengal Warriors. While the team has tried and tested many players for the left corner position, the Iranian has been a revelation after making his PKL debut last season.

Not only is he a beast on the defensive front, but he is also good at scoring points when needed. He also led the team in the semi-finals and final when the team won their maiden crown after Maninder Singh injured his shoulder. Overall he played 23 matches, scoring 122 points, which also had 30 tackle points.

Left In - K Prapanjan

K Prapanjan in action for Bengal Warriors - Image Courtesy: PKL

K Prapanjan edged out Nitin Tomar and Nitin Madane to take the position in the all-time starting 7. He signed for the team only last season, but he proved to be the perfect foil for leading raider Maninder Singh.

While Madane scored 101 raid points in 12 matches, Tomar scored 77 raid points in 10 matches, including 10 Super 10s. However, Prapanjan supported them well and scored 105 points in 20 matches.

Left Cover - Ran Singh

Ran Singh played for two seasons, i.e., 2017 and 2018, and performed quite well. He is a very experienced defender and can also occasionally do raiding.

Singh first breached the 50 tackle points barrier in season five, which was his last season with the team. He scored 52 tackle points from 23 matches. Overall, he played 55 matches and scored a total of 135 points, which also included 94 tackle points.

Center - Maninder Singh

Having joined the Bengal Warriors three seasons ago, Maninder Singh has gone on to become an integral player in the team. He is known for his ability to outsmart defenders and take calculated maneuvers that leave defenders struggling. Singh has scored more than 200 raid points in back-to-back campaigns in season six and seven.

He also led the team in season seven, when the Bengal Warriors won their maiden title. Speaking of the overall record, Maninder has played 63 matches and scored 601 points in total.

Right Cover - PO Surjeet Singh

An experienced campaigner, Surjeet Singh has been part of the Bengal Warriors for the past two seasons. He specializes in blocking and dashing his opponents off the mat and has put up brilliant performances when the team needed him the most.

In the first season, he was really impressive, scoring 79 points. Meanwhile, in the second season, he could only muster 57 points from 23 matches. Out of the 57 points, 54 points came while defending. Overall, he played 57 matches and scored a total of 130 tackle points.

Right In - Jang Kun Lee

The Korean spent six seasons with the Bengal Warriors and became one of the best overseas raiders to have taken the mat in the PKL. His raiding style has elements of martial arts with traditional kabaddi moves, making it a lethal proposition for defenders to handle.

He holds the record for most points by an overseas player. In season three, he was the fifth most successful raider with 79 points from 15 games. Overall, he played 90 matches for the Warriors and scored 433 points.

Right Corner - Baldev Singh

Baldev Singh started his PKL career with the Bengal Warriors in season six of the Pro Kabaddi League. In his debut season, the defender scored just 28 points in 18 matches.

However, he brought his A-game on the mat last season, where he scored 67 points, of which 66 were tackle points. Judging by his overall performance, Baldev Singh has played 42 matches in which he has earned 95 points, with 93 coming in tackle points.

