Pro Kabaddi 2021, Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Bengal Warriors will be up against the Haryana Steelers in the 38th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

The Bengal Warriors have had a mixed run in the competition so far. They sit sixth in the points table with three wins and three losses in six matches. The Warriors are going through a rough patch with only one win in their last four games.

The defending champions halted their three-game losing run by defeating the Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-28 in their previous match. They will now be looking to build some momentum with back-to-back victories.

The Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, have also had a tough run this season. They are placed seventh in the league standings with two wins, three losses and one tied game after six fixtures.

The Steelers are unbeaten in their last two games, including a 24-24 tie against U Mumba in their most recent match. The Haryana Steelers will be eager to notch up a win to climb the points table.

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, Match 38th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: 7th January 2022, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors

In the last game against the Panthers, Maninder Singh scored another Super-10 with 13 raid points. Mohammad Nabibakhsh produced a fine all-round performance with seven raid and three tackle points. However, the Warriors' defense was below par, and Abozar Mighani was their best defender with two tackle points.

No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Darshan J, Amit Nirwal, Rohit, Abozar Mighani, Sachin Vittala

Haryana Steelers

Rohit Gulia scored seven raid points for the Haryana Steelers in the last match against U Mumba, while Vikash Kandola added five raid points to the tally. In the defense, Surender Nada and Mohit each bagged three tackle points.

They are likely to play the same starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Jaideep, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Riding on Maninder Singh's back, the Bengal Warriors have done well in the attack. However, their defense has been all over the place and is looking thoroughly out of synchronization. The defending champions have to do better defensively if they want to hold on to their title.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers are struggling in the attack. While their defenders have been up to the task, Vikash Kandola's form has let them down. The Steelers have to find a solution to their attacking woes quickly.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors are expected to win this match.

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

