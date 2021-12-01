Bengaluru Bulls Full Schedule & Time Table for Pro Kabaddi 2021

The Bengaluru Bulls will start their Pro Kabaddi 2021 campaign against U Mumba in the first match of the competition. The Bulls will be happy with the fact that Bengaluru will host the entire PKL season this time around. However, no fans will be in attendance to cheer for Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Co.

The Bengaluru Bulls have made a number of changes to their squad ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2021. They retained the services of Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran, Banty, Mohit Sehrawat and Saurabh Nandal, but have since lost their former captain Rohit Kumar. Even Sumit Singh has moved to the Bengal Warriors.

Bengaluru Bulls added Ziaur Rehman, Abolfazl Maghsoudlou Mahali and Dong Geon Lee to their overseas department at the Pro Kabaddi 2021 Auction.

Speaking of the Indian names that have joined the franchise, the likes of Chandran Ranjit, Mahender Singh, Deepak Narwal, More GB, Ankit, Vikas and Mayur Kadam will play alongside Pawan Kumar Sehrawat.

Earlier today, organizers declared the schedule for the first half of Pro Kabaddi 2021. Here is the Bengaluru Bulls' complete timetable for the first phase.

Bengaluru Bulls' schedule for Pro Kabaddi 2021

The PKL 6 winners are scheduled to play 11 matches in the first half of Pro Kabaddi 2021. They will play one match each against all the other teams. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Co. will play four matches in December 2021 and seven games in January 2022.

December 22: Bengaluru Bulls vs. U Mumba, 7:30 PM IST

December 24: Bengaluru Bulls vs. Tamil Thalaivas, 8:30 PM IST

December 26: Bengaluru Bulls vs. Bengal Warriors, 8:30 PM IST

December 30: Bengaluru Bulls vs. Haryana Steelers, 8:30 PM IST

January 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs. Telugu Titans, 8:30 PM IST

January 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs. Puneri Paltan, 8:30 PM IST

January 6: Bengaluru Bulls vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers, 8:30 PM IST

January 9: Bengaluru Bulls vs. UP Yoddha, 8:30 PM IST

January 12: Bengaluru Bulls vs. Dabang Delhi KC, 8:30 PM IST

January 14: Bengaluru Bulls vs. Gujarat Giants, 8:30 PM IST

January 16: Bengaluru Bulls vs. Patna Pirates, 8:30 PM IST

