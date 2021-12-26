Pro Kabaddi 2021, Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Bengaluru Bulls are all set to take on the Bengal Warriors in the 14th match of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Bengal Warriors have begun their title defense with a bang with back-to-back wins. In their opening game, the defending champions defeated UP Yoddha 38-33 and then continued their good form against Gujarat Giants with a 31-28 win. The Warriors will be eager to keep the winning momentum going by earning a third consecutive victory.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls faced a shock 30-46 defeat to U Mumba in their first game. However, the Bulls bounced back by winning the second game against Tamil Thalaivas 38-30. They will now try to build some momentum with back-to-back wins.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, Match 14th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 26th, 2021, Sunday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls

The Bulls defeated Tamil Thalaivas 38-30 in their last game. It was a combined effort from the Bulls' raiders to win the game. Pawan Sehrawat scored nine raid points and Chandran Ranjit scored seven points in the attack.

Saurabh Nandal scored a high-5, while Mayur Jagannath and Aman scored three tackle points each. No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Mayur Jagannath, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Bengal Warriors

The Bengal Warriors defeated the Gujarat Giants 31-28 in their last game. Maninder Singh was their best raider with eight raid points, while Mohammad Nabibakhsh scored three raid points. Rinku Narwal emerged as their best defender with three tackle points. Rohit could replace Parveen Satpal in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Darshan J, Sukesh Hegde, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Parveen Satpal/Rohit

Today's PKL Match Prediction

The Bengal Warriors have made the perfect start to their title defense with two wins. However, their raiding hasn't been up to the mark in the first two matches. Sukesh Hegde looked completely off-color against the Giants and was subsequently substituted. Barring Rinku Narwal, their defenders are also yet to find their feet.

At the same time, Bengaluru Bulls produced a much-improved performance against the Thalaivas in both departments of the attack and the defense. If they can keep up the intensity and repeat their performance, they are likely to return with a win.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls are expected to win this game.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Bengal Warriors Bengaluru Bulls 0 votes so far