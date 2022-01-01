Pro Kabaddi 2021, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Bengaluru Bulls will face the Telugu Titans in the 26th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

The Bengaluru Bulls have made a solid start to the season as they sit third in the points table with three wins and one loss in four matches. The Bulls lost their opening game, but have won three consecutive matches since. The Bengaluru Bulls will want to keep their winning bandwagon going with another victory.

The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, have been underwhelming so far. The Titans are yet to win a game this season and currently sit 11th in the points table with two losses and one tied game after three matches. They have lost both of their last two fixtures and will be searching for their first win in the tournament.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, Match 26, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: 1st January 2022, Saturday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls

The Bengaluru Bulls defeated the Haryana Steelers 42-28 in their last match. Pawan Sehrawat was unstoppable against the Steelers, amassing 22 raid points. With four tackle points, Mahender Singh made his presence felt in the defense.

More G is expected to replace Bharat in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Jagannath, Mahender Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Bharat/More G

Telugu Titans

The Telugu Titans lost 37-39 to the Haryana Steelers in their last game. Siddharth Desai and Ankit Beniwal added nine raid points each, while Rakesh Gowda also chipped in with seven raid points in the previous match. However, the defense put up an embarrassing showing with Adarsh T being the top scorer with three tackle points.

Ankit Beniwal can replace Rohit Kumar in the starting seven, while Adarsh T can come in for Surinder Singh.

Probable Playing 7: Siddharth Desai, C Arun, Rakesh Gowda, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola, Rohit Kumar/Ankit Beniwal, Surinder Singh/Adarsh T

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Bengaluru Bulls are flying high in the raiding department, with Chandran Ranjit and More G supporting Pawan Sehrawat. While their defense is still a concern, they have shown a massive improvement in the last game.

At the same time, nothing has worked for the Telugu Titans so far. Barring Siddharth Desai, their raiders have been inconsistent, and Rohit Kumar hasn't even been able to get out of the blocks yet. The defenders are also putting up a horrible show, and the Titans have a lot to address to arrest their slump.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls are likely to win this contest.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Pawan Sehrawat to add another Super 10 to his tally? Yes No 6 votes so far