Pro Kabaddi 2021: Best Playing 7 of Week 2

The second week of Pro Kabaddi 2021 featured many nail-biting encounters that were decided in the buzzer raid. Some produced a winner, while some ended in a draw. The week ended with Tamil Thalaivas defeating UP Yoddha by six points.

After the second week, the top six teams in the Pro Kabaddi 2021 standings are Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Patna Pirates, U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors.

Speaking of PKL Season 8's second week, here is a playing seven comprising the top performers of the last seven nights.

Left Corner - Surender Nada, Haryana Steelers

Veteran defender Surender Nada continues to be the top defender in Pro Kabaddi 2021 after two weeks. The left corner defender has played a vital role in Haryana's good performance.

So far in the PKL, Nada has earned 19 tackle points from six matches. In the second week, he scored seven from three games.

Left In - Maninder Singh, Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh crossed the 800-raid points mark during the second week of Pro Kabaddi 2021. The tall raider has slipped from second to third spot on the raiders' leaderboard over the last seven days.

But Maninder is still one of the three raiders with more than 70 raid points this season. He scored 24 raid points the previous week.

Left Cover - Jaideep Dahiya, Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers



After 4 rounds, the debutant tops the chart of Defenders in PKL Season 8!



Jaideep Dahiya bana hai Player of the Week

Jaideep Dahiya has been very impressive in his debut Pro Kabaddi League season. The left cover defender currently holds second position on the defenders' charts with 18 tackle points to his name.

Dahiya scored seven tackle points last week. He will be keen to continue in the same vein.

Center - Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat dominated the defenders in the second week of Pro Kabaddi 2021. He was fifth on the raiders' leaderboard last week with 36 raid points, but he is now in second position with 72 raid points.

Sehrawat's excellent form has taken the Bengaluru Bulls to the top of the PKL 8 points table.

Right Cover - PO Surjeet Singh, Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas captain Surjeet Singh has led his team from the front this season. The right cover defender is fifth on the defenders' leaderboard with 16 tackle points from six games.

Singh scored 10 tackle points during the first week and added six more to his tally last week. He will look to score consistently for his team in upcoming games.

Right In - Arjun Deshwal, Jaipur Pink Panthers

Naveen Kumar missed out on a spot in the team this week because he only played one match where he scored 15 raid points. Arjun Deshwal, meanwhile, aggregated 30 raid points from two games.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers star has been in top form this season. Fans will hope his good form continues.

Right Corner - Sagar Rathee, Tamil Thalaivas

Sagar Rathee supported his captain Surjeet Singh to perfection in the defensive unit of the Tamil Thalaivas. The right corner defender was not present in the top 7 of the Pro Kabaddi defenders' leaderboard after the first week.

But Sagar now holds sixth position with 16 tackle points. His High 5 against UP Yoddha helped the Thalaivas end the week on a winning note.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee