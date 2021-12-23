Pro Kabaddi 2021, Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Gujarat Giants will square off against Jaipur Pink Panthers on December 23 in their opening match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

The Giants from Gujarat had a disappointing last season as they finished ninth in the points table with only seven wins, 13 losses and two tied games. The Panthers from Jaipur, on the other hand, also had a dismal run. They finished seventh in the league standings with nine wins, 11 losses and two draws.

Both teams will look to start afresh this season and will be eyeing a place in the playoffs.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 4th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 23rd, 2021, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

Once again, Gujarat Giants have entrusted their defenders to take them forward. While they have signed Ravinder Pahal alongside Girish Maruti Ernak in the defense, they already have Parvesh Bhainswal to accompany the two corners.

Iranian all-rounder Hadi Oshtorak could be the key for the Giants this season. Mahendra Rajput and Rakesh Narwal are expected to lead the charge in the raiding department.

Probable Playing 7: Mahendra Rajput, Rakesh Narwal, Hadi Oshtorak, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar

Jaipur Pink Panthers

The Pink Panthers retained their superstar skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda ahead of the auction. They have added Arjun Deshwal, Iranian Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki and Sushil Gulia to the raiding department.

Meanwhile, experienced Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda are likely to form the defense for the champions of the inaugural edition.

Probable Playing 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Dharamraj Cheralathan, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Sachin Narwal

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

With the presence of Parvesh Bhainswal and Ravinder Pahal, the Gujarat Giants arguably have the strongest defense in the league. However, they are looking a bit weaker on the attacking front.

At the same time, Jaipur Pink Panthers are looking balanced in both departments. They have a sturdy defense with Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda, while they have the best all-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda on their side.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers are expected to win this game.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Jaipur Pink Panthers to win their season opener against Gujarat Giants? Yes No 0 votes so far