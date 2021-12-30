Pro Kabaddi 2021, Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Bengaluru Bulls will continue their home leg as they meet the Haryana Steelers in the 22nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

The Haryana Steelers have had an underwhelming start to their campaign, as they sit ninth in the Pro Kabaddi points table with a single win and two losses. They started with two back-to-back defeats but managed to bounce back by winning the last game 39-37 against the Telugu Titans. The Steelers will now try to build some momentum with two consecutive victories.

The Bengaluru Bulls are sixth in the league standings with two wins and a single loss after three matches. They faced defeat in their opening game but managed to bounce back strongly by winning the next two fixtures. The Bulls defeated the Bengal Warriors 36-35 in their last match, and they will try to extend their winning run at home.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 22nd, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 30th, 2021, Thursday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers

Meetu scored 12 raid points, while Rohit Gulia managed eight raid points for the Steelers against the Titans. The defenders did a great job for the Steelers as Ravi Kumar returned with four tackle points, and Surender Nada and Mohit bagged three tackle points each.

No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Jaideep, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat completed another Super-10 with 15 raid points against the Bengal Warriors. Chandran Ranjit, who played as second-fiddle to Sehrawat, added six raid points in the attack. Meanwhile, the defense was once again underwhelming, and Mahender Singh was the best defender on the mat for the Bulls with two tackle points.

Dong Geon could replace Bharat in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Jagannath, Mahender Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Bharat/Dong Geon

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Vikash Kandola's form is a concern for the Steelers at the moment. While their defense is doing a wonderful job, they are lagging in the attack. The Steelers cannot always rely on their backup raiders to bail them out.

At the same time, Bengaluru Bulls are facing a contrasting issue. While their attack is firing on all cylinders, their defense has been out of touch. The Bulls' defenders need to regroup to help the team's cause.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls are expected to win this contest.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls live telecast details and channel list

T.V.: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

