Pro Kabaddi 2021: Jaipur Pink Panthers' all-time PKL 7

The inaugural PKL champion Jaipur Pink Panthers have failed to replicate the form from their opening season in which they won the title under Navneet Gautam.

The last time they managed to reach the finals was back in Season 4. But apart from that, the team has failed to make it to the playoffs. Many memorable players have pulled on the Jaipur jersey over the years.

Here, we take a look at the Jaipur Pink Panthers' all-time PKL 7:

Left Corner: Sandeep Dhull

The player from Haryana started his career with the Telugu Titans but made his first real impact only after joining the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Dhull is known for his strength and signature move of strong thigh hold which helps him bring down the defenders with ease.

To date, the youngster has played a total of 44 matches for the Jaipur team and has managed to score 141 points.

Left In: Jasvir Singh

The decorated Indian Kabaddi player was part of the Jaipur Pink Panthers team which won the inaugural title. Known for his trademark scorpion kick, Jasvir Singh can single-handedly change the outcome of the game on his day.

He led the raiding tally for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season 4 with 82 points. The inaugural PKL season is by far his best season as he scored 106 points. Overall, Jasvir Singh has played 61 matches in which he has scored 338 raid points.

Left Cover: Ran Singh

Ran Singh played for the Jaipur Pink Panthers for four seasons and was part of the title-winning team. He was the most successful defender in Season 3 with 21 tackle points.

Ran Singh's strong showing in defense has helped him keep his spot in the top ten defenders in the league in terms of Tackle Points. Overall, he has played 54 matches and managed to score 105 Tackle Points.

Center - Deepak Niwas Hooda

The all-rounder is one of the fittest players in the league and also a consistent scorer on the mat whenever the team needs him to do that.

Starting his career at Telugu Titans, Hooda spent three seasons at Puneri Paltan before being snapped by the Jaipur Pink Panthers in 2018. In his first season in the pink uniform, Hooda scored a total of 208 points in the first season and followed it up with 158 points the very next season.

He will be hoping to continue his fine form in the upcoming season. In 42 matches, Hooda has scored a total of 366 points.

Right Cover: Rajesh Narwal

He was part of the team which won the inaugural championship. Narwal is one of the most seasoned all-rounders with years of experience. He also has a great understanding of the game as well as the role which the team needs him to play.

In the four seasons with the Jaipur Pink Panthers, the allrounder played 60 matches and scored a total of 350 points. The most productive season for him was the first season in which he had a total of 98 points, while he scored more than 80 points in each of his next three seasons.

Right In: Maninder Singh

The Bengal Warriors captain played for the Jaipur Pink Panthers for the first two seasons. He was an incredible player for the Panthers, scoring the most number of raid points and helping the team to victory.

Singh scored a total of 137 points in the first season but did not play a single game in the second season. He returned to the mat in Season 5 with the Bengal Warriors and has not looked back since.

Right Corner: Amit Hooda

A very experienced defender, Hooda has played for the Jaipur Pink Panthers only twice. He first donned the pink outfit in Season 4 in which he scored 54 points. The 2019 season saw him score 46 points.

Hooda, with his fearless approach, is viewed as one of the most coveted corners and a nightmare for the raiders. It is very difficult to get away from his specialty, the ankle lock. Overall he has played 32 matches, picking up a total of 99 points.

