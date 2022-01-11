×
Pardeep Narwal breaks silence after being substituted by UP Yoddha in Pro Kabaddi 2021 match against Bengaluru Bulls

Pardeep Narwal did not play in the 2nd half of the match between UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls (Image: Pro Kabaddi/Facebook)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Jan 11, 2022 04:24 PM IST
News

Pardeep Narwal owns the record for the most raid points by a player in the Pro Kabaddi League history. However, the Record Breaker was substituted by UP Yoddha during their match against Bengaluru Bulls after the opposition team tackled him twice.

In a recent social media post by UP Yoddha, Pardeep Narwal broke his silence and revealed that he is not 100% fit, which was why the coach held him back and sent Iranian raider Mohammad Taghi to the mat.

"A player who gives his 100% should only play," said Pardeep Narwal. "I am not fully fit which is why I could not perform well. Taghi and Gurdeep went in and performed well. The team won the match. It does not matter who was in and who was out, but the team should win."

UP Yoddha coach Jasveer Singh called Pardeep to the bench in the 15th minute when the team was nearing an all out. He sent defender Gurdeep to the mat, who pulled off two super tackles in the space of three minutes.

Soon after, when UP Yoddha had enough players on the mat, Gurdeep was substituted for Mohammad Taghi in the 18th minute.

This win was very important for us: Pardeep Narwal

Pardeep Narwal in action during UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls match (Image: Pro Kabaddi/Facebook)
Although Pardeep Narwal did not score a single point against the Bengaluru Bulls, he mentioned that beating a strong team has increased UP Yoddha's confidence.

"This win was very important for us," Narwal said. "We are looking forward to the next matches now because our confidence has increased after defeating such a good team."

UP Yoddha will be in action tomorrow against the Haryana Steelers. It remains to be seen if Narwal is fit to play.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
