Pro Kabaddi 2021 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 2 after Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates PKL match

After some enthralling action on the second day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021, the points table has seen quite a bit of change, with all 12 teams having played a solitary encounter each.

To kick off the day, the Gujarat Giants locked horns with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in what was a high-octane Pro Kabaddi 2021 clash. It was the Giants who edged past their opponents in the dying moments of the game to snatch a 34-27 victory. Arjun Deshwal's Super 10 went in vain as a comprehensive showing from the Giants completed what was a brilliant win.

Dabang Delhi K.C. then began their Pro Kabaddi 2021 campaign with a bang, securing a massive 41-30 win over Puneri Paltan in the second fixture of the day. The Pune outfit looked rusty and were playing catch-up for the majority of the encounter. The 'Naveen Express' proved to be too hot to handle for the Men in Orange as they were handed a loss.

In the final game of the day, the Patna Pirates narrowly managed to sneak in a 42-39 win against the Haryana Steelers in a closely-fought match. Playing without the services of Pardeep Narwal, heroics from Monu Goyat and Prashanth Kumar Rai kept the Pirates' boat afloat.

The Pirates, after trailing for the majority of the first half, made a stupendous comeback and played an aggressive brand of kabaddi to push the Steelers on the backfoot.

Pro Kabaddi 2021 Standings

Dabang Delhi K.C. occupy second position in the points table while the Giants find themselves placed third after the end of Day 2 action. The Pirates, with a point difference of just three, stand fifth.

Puneri Paltan, who was handed a 11-point thrashing, was the only team not to gain a single point on Day 2.

Updated Pro Kabaddi points table after Match 6.

Day 3 promises to be just as exciting with U Mumba squaring off against Dabang Delhi K.C. to begin the proceedings. Pawan Sehrawat will be on show again as the Bengaluru Bulls lock horns with the Tamil Thalaivas. Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, will be hoping to make it two in two when they take on the Bengal Warriors in the final contest of the day.

